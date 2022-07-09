Bunker's Coffeehouse for Vets holds grand opening Saturday

The vision of a new center to support local veteran was unveiled in Kenosha Saturday as The Bunker Coffee House opened its doors during a community open house.

Owner Jo Wynn, CEO of the non-profit organization Walkin’ in My Shoes, opened the site at 2211 50th St., welcoming veterans, members of the community, and guests including Gov. Tony Evers, who greeted and spoke with veterans in attendance.

Wynn gave Evers a tour of the new nonprofit business and showed him aspects such as its pantry area and a tree painted on the wall for veterans and their families to write their names.

Evers, who did not make a formal address, told Wynn he wanted to help her with the new cafe.

Local veterans turned out and were pleased with what they saw.

“It’s good to have veterans of any area be able to come to a place and receive services and have a place to hang out,” said Michael Hellquist, a local Army veteran who served from 2007 to 2016.

Hellquist added there are other resources in the community for veterans to use as well, such as the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Hero’s Cafe.

“This is a place where you can come and have breakfast,” Hellquist said. “You can’t do that at the American Legion Post (and) you can’t do that at the VFW.”

Some attendees, such as Shaunta Barker, said she has struggled to get veteran’s assistance and benefits.

“I don’t know what resources are out here for the veterans,” Barker said.

Barker, who is an Army National Guard veteran originally from Arkansas, could not find information at job centers about what type of benefits she qualified for.

“I went to the job center and the guy looked it up on the computer and he put the little veteran logo sticker on my driver’s license,” Barker said. “But he didn’t tell me what I qualified for.”

Among its services of providing free coffee, breakfast and lunch, Bunker’s Coffeehouse will provide assistance to veterans looking to apply for Veteran’s Affairs benefits.

Christine Gursky and Jimmie Rosko of the Good Old Boys and Girls, which consists of American Legion members, visited the cafe to see Wynn’s vision and how the Legion post could possibly help.

“We’re always looking for ways that we can help the community maybe do fundraisers (and) maybe contribute in some way,” Gursky said. “We heard about this and wanted to come find her and see what she’s got going on, what she’s hoping to build, what her vision is for it and how we can possibly help.”

Gursky and Rosko are both veterans; Gursky served in the Army from 1997 to 2006 and Rosko served in the Marines from 1967 to 1971.

Wynn said she knows there are other resources for veterans in the area, but God was telling her to continue to pursue her vision for a safe space for vets. Wynn emphasized the importance of listening to the needs of people who need help from their communities.

Also among those attending Saturday’s open house was state Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, who toured the facility for its grand opening, and greeted people who came to support Wynn.