Burlington could use impact fee for new parkland

BURLINGTON — With anticipated population growth on the horizon, officials in Burlington are in the early stages of exploring ways of funding and mapping out future parks in different areas of the city.
Administrative intern Nick Faust presented the City Council with an analysis of Burlington’s park facility needs at a council meeting last week.
At its core, Faust’s review of the city’s current and future needs revealed Burlington would be deficient of 17.69 acres of park space if no action is taken. The figure is based on standards set by the National Recreation and Park Association.
The deficit — based on a projection that Burlington’s population would increase from an estimated 11,000 residents today to 11,570 people in 2030 — could require changes to the methodology city officials have used to fund new parks in the past nearly four decades.
Since 1982, Burlington has charged developers a public site fee to fund parks and recreational needs. But there’s an additional tool — a provision under state statutes that gives municipalities the ability charge a park impact fee — that could be used in Burlington.
“Mindful of the time elapsed since that fee was last adjusted, as well as the potential for new development opportunities and the drafting of the city’s updated comprehensive outdoor recreation plan, examining the rate at which the city charges a park impact fee of this type is warranted,” Faust said.
In his analysis, Faust said a number of communities across the state with characteristics similar to Burlington are presently charging developers a park impact fee. Several nearby municipalities in southeastern Wisconsin also are assessing such a fee.
While no official action was taken last week, council members were amenable to continue the conversation and further explore the opportunity.
“I think it’s something we need to look at,” Ald. Bob Grandi said. “I think something needs to be done, and I think this is a good analysis.”
EMT training
The council also approved the continuation of the BHS1 program under the auspices of the Burlington Fire Department and Burlington High School.
The program, established in 2012 between the high school and the now defunct Burlington Rescue Squad, allows high school students to receive their emergency medical technician training and then, after obtaining their licenses, to run on ambulance calls.
After the volunteer Burlington Rescue Squad ceased operations at the end of last year, the Fire Department assumed emergency medical services for the city and Town of Burlington.
Fire Chief Alan Babe says the BHS1 program has been successful not only as a career-training program for students, but also as a way to recruit volunteers.
