Burlington could use impact fee for new parkland

BURLINGTON — With anticipated population growth on the horizon, officials in Burlington are in the early stages of exploring ways of funding and mapping out future parks in different areas of the city.

Administrative intern Nick Faust presented the City Council with an analysis of Burlington’s park facility needs at a council meeting last week.

At its core, Faust’s review of the city’s current and future needs revealed Burlington would be deficient of 17.69 acres of park space if no action is taken. The figure is based on standards set by the National Recreation and Park Association.

The deficit — based on a projection that Burlington’s population would increase from an estimated 11,000 residents today to 11,570 people in 2030 — could require changes to the methodology city officials have used to fund new parks in the past nearly four decades.

Since 1982, Burlington has charged developers a public site fee to fund parks and recreational needs. But there’s an additional tool — a provision under state statutes that gives municipalities the ability charge a park impact fee — that could be used in Burlington.