Burlington man charged with felony fleeing an officer, third DUI

A 41-year-old Burlington man faces his third drunken driving offense after his arrest Aug. 3 after a high-speed chase in Kenosha County.

Nicholas P. Renz is charged with a felony count of fleeing an officer and his third drunken driving offense, which is a misdemeanor. Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a $15,000 cash bond for Renz on Wednesday, and he remains in custody in the County Jail.

The felony charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department attempted to stop the defendant's vehicle after he observed it traveling at a high rate of speed. The chase reached more than 70 mph and traveled 1.1 miles until the vehicle stopped on 136th Avenue, just north of Highway N.

After a series of field sobriety tests, officers arrested Renz, who was taken to a nearby hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that that test were unknown at press time.

Court records indicate that Renz has previous drunken driving convictions in 2007 and 2008 in Walworth County.

