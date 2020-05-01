Burlington man to run against Assembly Speaker Vos

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — Citing issues with the April election, a longtime Burlington resident is planning to run against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who has represented Wisconsin’s 63rd District since 2005.

On Thursday, Robert Prailes said he is seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat that represents Burlington, Dover, Rochester, Union Grove and Yorkville, as well as portions of Burlington Township, Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant.

Prailes said in a statement that one of the reasons he decided to seek to unseat Vos, a Republican, was the nationwide criticism the current speaker received for how he handled the April 7 election.

Vos was criticized for his role in not postponing in-person voting after Gov. Tony Evers tried to postpone it just hours before polls were set to open.

The speaker served as a poll worker in Burlington, where all workers were required to wear full personal protective equipment, or PPE. He was widely criticized for saying it was “perfectly safe” for people to go out and vote while wearing the medical garb and mask.

Now, almost a month later, coronavrius diagnosis data show that there does not appear to have been a spike in cases despite thousands going out to vote, although some voters have since been diagnosed with coronavirus.