Burlington mayor rebukes 'Re-Open Burlington' protest planned for Saturday

Mayor Jeannie Hefty has asked residents not to attend a “Re-Open Burlington” rally planned for Saturday.
The Re-Open Burlington campaign is planning a peaceful protest on Saturday in Echo Park from 2 to 5 p.m.
The localized campaign follows larger protests staged at the Wisconsin State Capitol, which drew thousands of protesters earlier this month. On Thursday, protesters in Michigan, some of whom carried firearms, forced their way into the state Capitol.
The Burlington Police Department plans to be present “on a standby basis” in order “to assist the organizers of this event with their plans for an orderly demonstration,” the mayor’s office stated.
The description of the Facebook event promoting the rally reads: “This is a rally to get our mayor to allow small businesses to begin to open in Burlington. Bring respectful signs, American flags and wear attire either from your favorite Burlington businesses or red, white and blue.”
In a statement, Hefty said: “As your Mayor, I want to open Burlington as soon as possible, and I recognize the financial struggle that the citizens and the businesses in our community are going through ... We will re-open in Burlington in coordination with the Governor’s orders and the Racine County Task Force.”
However, she said that she believes citizens should follow the state’s plan, the Badger Bounce Back Program, regarding when businesses will be able to return to normal operations.
Hefty continued: “What I do know, though, is that the health and safety of all of our citizens is the paramount concern. Presently, 1. there are needs for further COVID-19 testing kits, 2. there is not yet a cure or vaccine for this virus, and 3. the complete number of the COVID-19 victims in our community is still being determined.”
Adding onto that, Hefty said that she was told by City Attorney John Bjelajac that locally reopening in defiance of state and national guidelines would put the city at risk of lawsuits from COVID-19 victims and would “jeopardize, if not outright terminate, our insurance coverage for ... the city.”
Hefty concluded by asking protesters to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear protective masks.
