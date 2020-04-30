Burlington mayor rebukes 'Re-Open Burlington' protest planned for Saturday

However, she said that she believes citizens should follow the state’s plan, the Badger Bounce Back Program, regarding when businesses will be able to return to normal operations.

Hefty continued: “What I do know, though, is that the health and safety of all of our citizens is the paramount concern. Presently, 1. there are needs for further COVID-19 testing kits, 2. there is not yet a cure or vaccine for this virus, and 3. the complete number of the COVID-19 victims in our community is still being determined.”

Adding onto that, Hefty said that she was told by City Attorney John Bjelajac that locally reopening in defiance of state and national guidelines would put the city at risk of lawsuits from COVID-19 victims and would “jeopardize, if not outright terminate, our insurance coverage for ... the city.”

Hefty concluded by asking protesters to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear protective masks.