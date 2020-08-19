Burlington starts school year in-person; 90% of families chose in-person, 10% virtual

BURLINGTON — Throughout Burlington buses were picking up students.
Students were lined up outside with new backpacks and school gear.
And parents were there to wave them goodbye as they went into Burlington area schools — the first time in the buildings in five months since schools were closed in March due to coronavirus.
The Burlington Area School District started its 2020-21 school year on Monday.
The district had planned to start early because of spring 2021 construction projects related to referendum funding. Yet, things were not the same as a typical school year, with many students in different buildings to allow extra room for social distancing. And everyone was wearing masks.
“I am very excited for school to start,” Rebecca Rusk said outside Waller Elementary on Monday morning. “I think the kids need in-person way more than virtual. They get more out of it … the social interaction is so important for these kids right now.”
“In spring — that was a challenge. With me working and having the kids also home it was really difficult for me personally... They don’t listen to mom as well as they do their teachers. That was a really big struggle.”
While the younger two will be in school every weekday at this point, her 10th-grader will be at home learning three days a week.
As part of the district’s hybrid plan, grades 4K-6 are attending in-person five days a week across six school buildings. Students in grades 7-12 are attending school at Burlington High School on an A/B schedule, with the students switching off which days they are in-person and virtual.
In addition, families were offered a fully virtual option through JEDI Virtual School, which about 10% of the school’s population choose, totaling about 300 students.
Speaking about her high-schooler, she said, “I think it’s going to be hard for him because he wants to be in school as well … To ask questions, to have the contact.”
Justine Miller was outside Waller Elementary with her 6-year-old daughter, Marleana.
“I’m happy were able to go back. I hope it stays that way,” Miller said. “I hope everything goes smooth and no one gets sick and everyone does what they are supposed to do so they can keep going to school for the whole year and not get shut down in two weeks.”
While Burlington schools are returning in-person, the district will be working with the Racine County Health Department and deciding what to do if any students or staff contract coronavirus, said Julie Thomas, communications coordinator for the district. BASD has plans in place and is ready to adjust if the district needs to implement full virtual learning.
“Even if at some point in the year we have to pivot to virtual learning, they will have had a chance to get acclimated, meet their teachers, and make sure their Chomebooks are working,” Thomas said. “They can learn the tools and get prepared so in the event they have to go to virtual learning, they are more ready.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.