Burning ban lifted in City and all Kenosha County villages, towns effective immediately
The burn ban caused by drought conditions in southeast Wisconsin has been lifted in the City of Kenosha and in all county villages and towns, effective immediately.

The Kenosha Fire Department expressed its appreciation to everyone’s willingness to cease recreational fires during the burn ban. As a result the department had no uncontrollable fire in relation to recreational fires during the ban.

Bristol Fire Chief John Neiderer, the president of the Kenosha County Fire Chiefs and Captains Association, confirmed that the ban has been lifted in all Kenosha County villages and towns.



Kenosha Fire officials said everyone should still follow its general guidelines for recreational fires, as described in the ordinance, Chapter 3 section 19.

For more information, consult your municipality’s fire department’s website.

