Bus driver shortage leads to early end to Lakefront Trolley service Aug. 28

The Lakefront Trolley will end operations for the year on Sunday, Aug. 28.

The decision to end the trolley service earlier than usual is due to a shortage of bus operators.

Service will resume in May 2023.

Kenosha Area Transit appreciates the public’s patience with any inconvenience this may cause. While the staffing shortage is a challenge nationwide, Kenosha Area Transit is working diligently in recruitment and retention efforts for bus operators.

People who may be interested in applying for a job with transit may find details at KenoshaTransit.org/jobs.

