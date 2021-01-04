Businesses bracing for Jacob Blake police shooting decision

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bjorn, a member of the Kenosha Lakeshore Business Improvement District, said he hopes all goes well. His message to community residents is one of people and looking out for each other.

“The biggest thing is don’t hurt your fellow man. We’re all in this together,” he said.

Michael Ventura with Mars Cheese Castle along I-94, said business will continue to go on as usual. He said they never took down the plywood boards they put up last summer and will leave them up until it feels appropriate to take them down. The boards are painted with whimsical images akin to castles and fairy tales.

“We had one of our talented employees decorate them. We have a dragon, a queen and a knight,” Ventura said.

Though he might have preferred to not have the boards up, the decorations may have made the situation not seem so bad. “We are trying to make the best of the situation,” he said.

While Mars, located some 5 miles from Downtown, did not suffer any damage during the late summer civil unrest, Ventura said the business did suffer some lost business because of the COVID-19 pandemic

“In-store shopping decreased significantly,” he said. “We’re anticipating it will get better this year.”