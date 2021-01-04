Businesses bracing for Jacob Blake police shooting decision

Kenosha business and property owners are anxiously awaiting the decision in the Jacob Blake police shooting case as some are preparing for the worst.
Some are waiting to exhale, hoping there won’t be the type of violence that led to millions of dollars in damages, broken windows, looting and fire that destroyed businesses in the Uptown area during two days of civil unrest in August.
Downtown, where several businesses suffered damages during the first night of rioting, some business owners are preparing for problems. Some are angry and others hope for the best.
Lou Aceto, owner of SJ Crystals, a men’s clothing store, said he is putting his plywood boards back up after taking them down three weeks ago.
Aceto said this past year has been a very difficult one, first with the COVID-19 shutdown that hurt sales at his store at 5701 Sixth Ave., then during the civil unrest.
He had hoped that 2021 would start on a more positive note.
“I’m just totally fed up. Stick a fork in me, I’m done,” Aceto said. “This is going to kill my business again. I’m frustrated.”
Brett Bjorn, owner of Mike Bjorn’s, the eclectic men’s apparel shop at 5614 Sixth Ave., said he never took his boards down. He said the store is fully functional and it has been business as usual.
Bjorn, a member of the Kenosha Lakeshore Business Improvement District, said he hopes all goes well. His message to community residents is one of people and looking out for each other.
“The biggest thing is don’t hurt your fellow man. We’re all in this together,” he said.
Michael Ventura with Mars Cheese Castle along I-94, said business will continue to go on as usual. He said they never took down the plywood boards they put up last summer and will leave them up until it feels appropriate to take them down. The boards are painted with whimsical images akin to castles and fairy tales.
“We had one of our talented employees decorate them. We have a dragon, a queen and a knight,” Ventura said.
Though he might have preferred to not have the boards up, the decorations may have made the situation not seem so bad. “We are trying to make the best of the situation,” he said.
While Mars, located some 5 miles from Downtown, did not suffer any damage during the late summer civil unrest, Ventura said the business did suffer some lost business because of the COVID-19 pandemic
“In-store shopping decreased significantly,” he said. “We’re anticipating it will get better this year.”
In Uptown, which incurred heavy damage in the August riots, the staff at Uptown Pantry, a convenience store at 6119 22nd Ave., said they have done nothing specific to prepare for the decision. They did not put up boards before and don’t plan to do so now.
Alexandria Binanti, executive of Downtown Kenosha Inc., and Alex Kudrna, chairman of the KLBID, organizations that promote Downtown business growth, safety and beautification, could not be reached for comment on Monday.