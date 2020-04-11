Businesses fight to be essential, stay afloat amid COVID-19

So, while cancellations of events such as weddings and Proms has hurt business, Burchell said “it is going better” than she expected.

“We sold more Easter lilies than we did last year,” Burchell said. “And, a lot of peole who are working from home are ordering flowers to brighten up their workspace.”

Lancour, who did close temporarily, said she typically would deliver more than 100 lilies, pre-ordered by area churches in memory of loved ones during Easter Sunday services. This year, with churches not able to hold traditional services, that demand decreased. Still, Lancour said she sold out of the lilies she did order.

Virus has affected their supply chain

Both women said COVID-19 has affected the supply chain and they need to “order early” to get what they need. Lancour said one rose grower who has been in business for over 200 years announced they will close and growers in some state are prohibited from shipping product.