Businesses fight to be essential, stay afloat amid COVID-19

As the coronavirus drags on, more than just people are stuck by shelter-in-place orders.
Local businesses have been suffering, with many sites shuttering ... or altogether changing how they do business in an effort to remain viable.
Here are some of their stories:
Florists find market growing out of need
Florists, initially deemed unessential, are now filling orders and making deliveries as people look for ways to reach out to their loved ones during the COVID-19 “Safer at Home” decree.
“The cards read, ‘We miss you,’ and ‘We wish we could see you,’” Dawn Burchell, owner of Sunnyside Florist of Kenosha, 3021 75th St. “All of our deliveries are connecting people.”
Rebecca Lancour, owner of Westosha Floral, 24200 75th St., in Paddock Lake, said delivering joy to people during this difficult time is uplifting.
“It is important to people’s mental health to let someone know you are thinking of them,” Lancour said.
Florists throughout Wisconsin reached out to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation after being deemed non-essential in an effort to salvage at least a portion of their business. In the end, it was determined they could not offer curbside pick-up of their product, but could make deliveries.
So, while cancellations of events such as weddings and Proms has hurt business, Burchell said “it is going better” than she expected.
“We sold more Easter lilies than we did last year,” Burchell said. “And, a lot of peole who are working from home are ordering flowers to brighten up their workspace.”
Lancour, who did close temporarily, said she typically would deliver more than 100 lilies, pre-ordered by area churches in memory of loved ones during Easter Sunday services. This year, with churches not able to hold traditional services, that demand decreased. Still, Lancour said she sold out of the lilies she did order.
Virus has affected their supply chain
Both women said COVID-19 has affected the supply chain and they need to “order early” to get what they need. Lancour said one rose grower who has been in business for over 200 years announced they will close and growers in some state are prohibited from shipping product.
As a result, Lancour said she had to turn off her telefloral account because she cannot guarantee she will have the flowers in the arrangements offered online.
“I have heard that (growers in) California will be able to start shipping again in the next couple of weeks,” she said.
Florists are hoping that the situation improves by Mother’s Day, one of the biggest flower-giving days of the year.
Small businesses using ‘retail therapy sessions’
Small businesses are taking to the internet and social media to stay connected with their customers and offer their wares through weekly “retail therapy sessions.”
Kim Adcock, who owns Adcock Farm and Co., a women and children’s clothing boutique and gift shop at 215 S. Lake Ave., in Twin Lakes, is one such retailer who is weathering the storm by hosting virtual themed shopping experiences every Monday during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People still want to purchase gifts for special occasions like birthdays, and baby and bridal showers even through the in-person event may be cancelled,” Adcock said.
For young businesses like this, started in January 2019, early efforts to develop a social media presence and customer base have been key.
Adcock was able to ask customers what they want. One such request was for items that can help keep children busy and engaged as parents work from home.
In response, Adcock put together take home paint kits for kids. She had some materials for this because pre COVID-19 she held painting parties at the shop.
“The response to the paint kits has been insane,” Kim said, adding she sold upwards of 150. “I almost had to turn people away.”
In addition to trying to stay afloat, Kim has also found a way to spread joy by donating paint kits to children in need. An anonymous donor who heard she was doing this made a $100 donation and Laura Russo, owner of Happy Tails, who helps Adcock run the Twin Lakes Farmer’s Market, donated all of the proceeds from her dog treat sales event to help pay for the supplies.
Kim also added to her bath and body product line to meet the need for hand sanitizer. Kim’s mother Diane Zimmerman, who makes goat milk lotions and soaps and soy candles for the boutique, makes the product. And, Kim, who organizes the Twin Lakes Farmer’s Market in the summer, is helping vendors continue to sell their wares through her online shopping events.
Take-home cookie decorating kits
Kim Abell, owner of Kim’s Custom Treats, is offering take-home cookie decorating kits in the Adcock Farm and Co. virtual shopping event on Facebook at 11 a.m. Monday and Laurie Radzwilowicz-Bachara, who owns Reckless Spirit, will offer take home jewelry-making kits in the near future.
Following the events, Kim packages the items people purchased and places them outside for pick-up, with sanitizer handy for people to use.
“I wave to them from inside,” Kim, who is also a full-time aide at Randall School who has three small children, said. “It has given me such an amazing feeling to see how everyone has come together to support each other. The words of encouragement from people saying, ‘We want to see you make it,’ have been so great.”
