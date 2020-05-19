Busy first day at COVID-19 testing site

Through the first half of Tuesday, there was plenty of business at a free COVID-19 testing site in Kenosha.
And there’s little reason to believe that pace won’t continue for the next two weeks.
The testing site in the parking lot at Pick ‘n Save Kenosha South, 5710 75th St., continues today through Saturday and May 26-29, by appointment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The service is being offered jointly by Pick ‘n Save and Kroger Health in partnership with the Kenosha County Division of Health.
“I think it went better than expected,” said James J. Hyland, vice president of communications and public affairs for Roundy’s. “We can do 260 max (each day), but normally on your first day, you don’t get to that number.
“We also have testing going on in Milwaukee, and looking at the first hour or two, I think we have more people coming through on the first day (in Kenosha). It’s been very robust.”
By early afternoon, Stacy Doyle, Roundy’s Pick ‘n Save vice president of pharmacy, said the site had seen about 100 visitors interested in the free test.
Hyland said a combination of factors likely led to the high numbers — at the top of the list is an overall health concern among the public.
“Most of it is the concern, primarily,” he said. “... People are concerned. They want to make sure they’re OK.”
Quick results
Test results are available within about 72 hours, Doyle said. The tests are sent overnight through a third-party lab, and then the patient is contacted by a pharmacist.
“Usually, they’ve been coming back sooner, but 72 hours is kind of a good golden rule,” she said.
There currently are 13 states in the country with a similar testing site.
Whether testing sites like the one here expand down the road remains to be seen, and a lot will depend on the numbers of patients seen at the end of the two-week run, Doyle said.
We’re partnering with health and human services as a company, and they’re helping to guide us as to different areas and finding where the greatest need is,” she said.
“I don’t know if it will continue after next week. We’re going to play it by ear.”
The testing offered at this site differs from what people have seen throughout the pandemic — instead of the more invasive type, the patient self-administers a nasal swab that doesn’t go quite as deep, Doyle said.
“The one you see on the news, the ‘brain tickler,’ goes all the way up,” she said. “This one is just a nasal swab. It just goes part way up your nostril, both sides. I tell patients they shouldn’t feel uncomfortable, but it might tickle, and usually they have to sneeze (after).”
Once the test is completed, it’s recommended the patient goes into self-quarantine until the results are official.
“Getting them within 72 hours is really helping, not only to identify cases sooner, but they would have less contact with other people, so hopefully slowing down and stopping the spread from one person to another,” she said.
Steps to take
Pre-registration is required at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.
Eligibility is established through a virtual screening tool based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with recommendations from state and local health authorities.
An appointment time will be assigned, and then patients will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. Each patient should have a photo ID at the site and leave their car window rolled up until instructed to roll in down.
Hyland said the test isn’t limited to just county or city residents.
“You can be from West Virginia, and you can take that test,” he said. “If you happen to be visiting Kenosha and from out of town, go on the website (and register). We give the results back to the county that you registered from, so everyone is notified. Should there be a positive outcome, you can be contact traced that way.”
It’s still recommended that people with symptoms or who have been in contact with those who have had a positive diagnosis should be tested, and not necessarily those who feel healthy, Doyle said.
“I know a lot of people probably just want to know, but the problem is, you could test negative today, and then you could come in contact with somebody, and tomorrow, you could test positive,” she said. “It’s really if you have symptoms or if you have a known exposure to somebody.”
As of late morning Tuesday, the number of positive cases in Kenosha County had grown from 862 on Monday to 868. The number of deaths remained at 19, while the number of negative test results increased from 4,019 to 4,470.
