Busy first day at COVID-19 testing site

Quick results

Test results are available within about 72 hours, Doyle said. The tests are sent overnight through a third-party lab, and then the patient is contacted by a pharmacist.

“Usually, they’ve been coming back sooner, but 72 hours is kind of a good golden rule,” she said.

There currently are 13 states in the country with a similar testing site.

Whether testing sites like the one here expand down the road remains to be seen, and a lot will depend on the numbers of patients seen at the end of the two-week run, Doyle said.

We’re partnering with health and human services as a company, and they’re helping to guide us as to different areas and finding where the greatest need is,” she said.

“I don’t know if it will continue after next week. We’re going to play it by ear.”

The testing offered at this site differs from what people have seen throughout the pandemic — instead of the more invasive type, the patient self-administers a nasal swab that doesn’t go quite as deep, Doyle said.