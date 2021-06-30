Busy holiday weekend on tap: From Woodstock to 'Wonder Woman'

As we head into the busy July Fourth Holiday Weekend, local events continue to heat up:
Woodstock concerts
For folks who are tired of having to explain why they didn’t go to Woodstock in 1969 (some of us were young kids then or not born yet!), Kenosha County Parks presents a new concert series called Bristol Woodstock.
The free Thursday concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. (Bug spray is always a good idea, too.)
The concerts are designed to appeal to all ages.
The lineup features:
July 1: Spirit Shakers
July 8: Ben Mulwana
July 15: Lunde
July 22: The Blues Disciples
July 29: Flat Creek HWY
Aug. 5: Rust Belt
Concerts take place in the park, near the Pringle Nature Center. Admission is free. Did we mention to bring bug spray?
Movies at Pets
Free family movie nights are back this summer in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.
Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray.
Movies start Friday nights at dusk, which is about 8:30 p.m. in late June.
This summer’s films are
July 2: “Wonder Woman 1984” (2020 film)
July 9: “The Great Outdoors”
July 16: “Frozen 2”
July 23: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
July 30: “Coco”
Aug. 6: “Raya and the Last Dragon” (anticipated July 12)
Aug. 13: “The Karate Kid”
Aug 20: TBD
Note: If the weather is bad, the movie night is canceled. For more information about park activities, visit the Kenosha County Parks website at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check the parks’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.
Pringle’s summer camps
The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a series of weekly “Summer Camps” on Wednesdays, through July 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. The camps are designed for kids ages 6-9 to “enjoy all that Bristol Woods has to offer during this series of drop-off camp programs.” There will be games and other activities centering on a different topic each week, including mud, bugs and nature art. The cost is $6 per child per camp (or $4.50 for Friends of Pringle). Space is limited; pre-registration is required at www.pringlenc.org/summer-camps.
Downtown markets
Every week, shoppers flock to Kenosha’s Downtown for the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, which both are open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. (The Public Market opens at 8:30 a.m. for senior citizens.)
HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets, along 56th Street and at the adjacent Place de Douai. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street.
Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment. The music this Saturday at HarborMarket features Linda Kelly (jazz, blues, rock) and Joe Olson/Bruce Mak Duo (original jazz). There is also live music at the Public Market.
Free yoga classes
Kenosha County Parks hosts a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends.
Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, through September at various Kenosha County parks.
This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis. Classes are limited to 30 people to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.
The July schedule includes:
Saturday, July 3: Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, 8697 County Highway KD in Twin Lakes
Sunday, July 4: Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 3, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers
Saturday, July 10: Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake
Sunday, July 11: Brighton Dale Park, 830 248th Ave. in Brighton
Saturday, July 17: Fox River Park Area No. 1, 30255 93rd St. in Salem Lakes
Sunday, June 18: Kemper Center soccer field, 6501 Third Ave.
More free yoga: Mondays, through Aug. 16, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Petrifying Spring Park, 5555 Seventh St., Area No. 4. Presented by Downtown Kenosha Yoga and Friends. Registration is encouraged. For more information, go to https://fb.me/e/2eWGWlVqx.
Tuesdays at the Shell
The free Tuesday night concert series at the band shell in Pennoyer Park, 35th Street and Seventh Avenue, is back for 2021.
Tuesdays at the Shell runs July 6 through Aug. 31.
This summer’s performers are: Terry James Band (July 6), Bodhicitta (July 13), Acoustic Soul (July 20), Yesterday’s Children (July 27), Dropping Daisies (Aug. 3), Larry Wimmer Band (Aug. 10), Doo Wop Daddies (Aug. 17), Vinyl Remix (Aug. 24) and Boys ‘N Toys (Aug. 31).
Shows are 6 p.m. Tuesdays. The series is organized by Musicians Assisting Advancing Music. For more details, search “Tuesdays at the Shell in Pennoyer Park” on Facebook.
Peanut Butter and Jam
The 18th season of the Peanut Butter and Jam Concert Series features performances on Thursdays, July 8 through Aug. 26. Shows are twice a day — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue.
This year’s shows are: Sparks Fly (July 8), Unity (July 15), EZFM (July 22), 7th Heaven (July 29), Megan Ruger (Aug. 5), Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials (Aug. 12) and Everett Dean (Aug. 19).
Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments are
Symphony in the Park
The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra is performing a free concert 6 to 8 p.m. July 10 in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.
The concert, hosted by Kenosha County Parks and the Petrifying Springs Biergarten, takes place next to the Biergarten at the park’s south entrance.
Concertgoers are invited to “bring a blanket, enjoy concessions from the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, and enjoy the sounds of the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra in the park.”