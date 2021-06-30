Busy holiday weekend on tap: From Woodstock to 'Wonder Woman'

Note: If the weather is bad, the movie night is canceled. For more information about park activities, visit the Kenosha County Parks website at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org , call 262-857-1869, or check the parks’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks .

Pringle’s summer camps

The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a series of weekly “Summer Camps” on Wednesdays, through July 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. The camps are designed for kids ages 6-9 to “enjoy all that Bristol Woods has to offer during this series of drop-off camp programs.” There will be games and other activities centering on a different topic each week, including mud, bugs and nature art. The cost is $6 per child per camp (or $4.50 for Friends of Pringle). Space is limited; pre-registration is required at www.pringlenc.org/summer-camps.