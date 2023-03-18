It’s a busy Saturday at three local high schools, with a comedy, a Broadway musical and a dance show all on stage:

Comedy tonight!

What: “The Play That Goes Wrong,” by the Mischief Theatre Company

Where: Tremper High School, 8560 26th Ave., in the auditorium

When: The final performance is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Tickets: $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members. Available at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388. Tickets are also available at the door.

About the show: In this farce, a theater company is performing a murder mystery, but during this play-within-a-play, a host of disasters happen on stage, including missing props, falling pieces of the sets, actors forgetting their lines and all sorts of mayhem.

Having a performance come apart on stage is quite difficult to do — especially when you need that destroyed set to be used again for the next show, said Nic Cicerale, the Tremper High School theater teacher who is directing the show.

“This is a student-built set,” Cicerale said, “which is really impressive. All the pieces have to fit together.”

Maxwell Coffrin, a senior who is in the cast, said the show “is really fun to work, with everything going wrong on purpose.” Adds Enzo Aiello, also a senior at Tremper, “This show breaks a lot of rules. It’s OK to break character on stage, which is tough to get used to as an actor.”

Learning all the stunts for the physical show — which includes a fencing scene, plus people falling down and being hit in the face — “hasn’t been easy,” said cast member Jack Haggn, “but it’s been worth it. It’s a super fun show.”

‘All That Jazz’

What: The Broadway musical “Chicago”

Where: Wilmot High School, 11112 308th Ave. in Wilmot

When: The final performance is 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Tickets: $5 at the door; free for Wilmot High School staff and students.

About the show: The show, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, debuted on Broadway in 1975 and was an immediate hit, running until 1977. Bob Fosse directed and choreographed the original production, and his dancing style is strongly identified with the show.

The action is set in Chicago in the 1920. The the two main characters are accused murderers Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly. Both women are represented by slick lawyer Billy Flynn, and they become media darlings as they await trial.

The show is known for its music numbers — including the “Cell Block Tango” and its signature song, “All That Jazz” — and this production features a live band, with adult and student musicians performing.

“The music is so fantastic,” director Jaime Ivan said. “I am the choir teacher at Wilmot, so I’m always attracted to great music.”

Let’s dance

What: “Resilience” dance show

Where: Bradford High School auditorium, 3700 Washington Road

When: The final performance is 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Tickets: $11 for adults and $8 for students, staff and older adults (55 and older). Tickets are available at kusd.edu/finearts and at the door.

About the show: Students of all levels and abilities will perform a variety of numbers in “Resilience.” The performers come from all dance level classes and the adaptive dance class, which is a dance class offered to intellectually delayed students. They will perform choreographed dances to songs such as “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody,” “Keeping Your Head Up” and “Body Love.”

There will be a 50/50 raffle, raffle baskets, concessions and flower sales. Proceeds from the show will go to support the dance program — the only one in the Kenosha Unified School District.

The show features choreography from dance instructor Kelli Griffin, along with guest choreographers Gina Laurenzi and Chelsey Walker.