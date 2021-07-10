Busy Saturday: Garden tour, symphony concert

“Welcome to Our Happy Place,” the home of Joe and Gayle Schwartz, 2112 29th St. The couple have been working on their garden since they bought the house 15 years ago and now have “flower beds filled with colorful annuals, perennials and garden art” surrounding their yard.

Tickets are $10 and are available at local florists and garden centers — Anton’s Greenhouse, Sunnyside Florist, Stein’s Garden & Home, Suburban Garden Center, Summer’s Garden Florist, Milaeger’s in Sturtevant, Westosha Floral in Paddock Lake and Balmes Flowers in Gurnee, Ill. Tickets can also be purchased at any of the homes on the tour. Note: Children under age 12 are free (accompanied by an adult). For more information, go to 4seasonsgardenclub.org.

Symphony at ‘Pets’

Kenosha County Parks and the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra will present the first “Symphony in the Park” concert, starting at 6 this evening in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.

Admission is free to the concert, taking place on the south end of “Pets” park, next to the Petrifying Springs Biergarten.