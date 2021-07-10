Busy Saturday: Garden tour, symphony concert

It’s a busy Saturday in Kenosha, with a “Secret Garden Walk” and a free Kenosha Symphony concert:
Garden tour
The Four Seasons Garden Club’s “Secret Garden Walk” is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, featuring self-guided tours of five local gardens.
This year’s homes on the tour are:
“Our Garden Journey,” the home of Ted and Monica Scholz, 1745 41st Ave. This yard was first on the Garden Club’s tour nine years ago. Since then, the yard had undergone major renovations, including a new patio and a greenhouse.
“After the Flood,” the home of Scott and Nanette Shumway, 5901 First Place. This home was first featured on the tour in 2017. Just two days later, however, a major flood prompted the yard to be re-created. The “new” yard includes a pergola, tropical plants and a Koi aquarium.
“Not a Secret Garden,” the home of José and Ginny Martinez, 4003 Taft Road. Their yard, on a corner lot, is “rich with annuals, perennials, bees, butterflies, birds, a water fountain and music.”
“A Little Paradise in the City,” the home of Pat and Debbie Upton, 5235 39th Ave. The Uptons have been gardening since purchasing their home 33 years ago, working on their yard together.
“Welcome to Our Happy Place,” the home of Joe and Gayle Schwartz, 2112 29th St. The couple have been working on their garden since they bought the house 15 years ago and now have “flower beds filled with colorful annuals, perennials and garden art” surrounding their yard.
Tickets are $10 and are available at local florists and garden centers — Anton’s Greenhouse, Sunnyside Florist, Stein’s Garden & Home, Suburban Garden Center, Summer’s Garden Florist, Milaeger’s in Sturtevant, Westosha Floral in Paddock Lake and Balmes Flowers in Gurnee, Ill. Tickets can also be purchased at any of the homes on the tour. Note: Children under age 12 are free (accompanied by an adult). For more information, go to 4seasonsgardenclub.org.
Symphony at ‘Pets’
Kenosha County Parks and the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra will present the first “Symphony in the Park” concert, starting at 6 this evening in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.
Admission is free to the concert, taking place on the south end of “Pets” park, next to the Petrifying Springs Biergarten.
The concert will include well-known selections from Broadway shows “A Chorus Line,” “West Side Story,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Hamilton” and more, including John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
The symphony “is thrilled to be collaborating with Kenosha County Parks and the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten,” said Kenosha Symphony Orchestra Board President Thea Keshavarzi. “The scenic outdoor venue allows us to expose the community to the sounds of the symphony orchestra.”
The symphony will perform under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Robert G. Hasty.
Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase from the Petrifying Springs Biergarten. Also, Fancy Snacks Charcuterie will have boards for groups, boxes for two, and single serving WINEcuterie glasses. Avanti Brothers Wine & Spirits will be providing fine wine for purchase. For beer lovers, the Petrifying Springs Biergarten will offer selections from its menu.