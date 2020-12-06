MARK A. LEWIS
President and Publisher
WISCONN VALLEY MEDIA GROUP
Buy local: New gift card program supports local businesses
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Shop Local is our holiday partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.
Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Special thanks go to Froedtert South, Carthage College, Kenosha Area Visitor’s Bureau, Kenosha YMCA,
Kenosha.com, and Z’s Auto Sales for sponsoring this initiative so that there are no setup fees for any local business.
Every little bit helps right now. So check out our Shop Local page to see who is offering gift cards by visiting
localbusiness.lee.net/kenosha-news.
Businesses interested in being included on this directory at no cost can fill out a short form at
www.wehaa.com/buylocalgiftcard. We’ll take care of the rest and get your business included on this directory of local small businesses!
HOLIDAY TRAIN
Kelly Prescott, left, and Meghan Patrick perform
Monday evening during a stop in Caledonia by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Monday evening.
Photos by Gregory Shaver
HOLIDAY TRAIN
People watch as Kelly Prescott and Meghan Patrick perform Monday evening during a stop in Caledonia by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.
Photo by Gregory Shaver
HOLIDAY TRAIN
Meghan Patrick performs Monday evening during a stop in Caledonia by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.
Photo by Gregory Shaver
HOLIDAY TRAIN
People keep warm by fires Monday evening during a stop in Caledonia by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.
Photo by Gregory Shaver
HOLIDAY TRAIN
Two women watch as the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train leaves Caledonia Monday evening.
Photo by Gregory Shaver
HOLIDAY TRAIN
A Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausage makes its way through the crowd during a stop in Caledonia by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Monday evening.
The train raises money and collects donations for food banks across North America, including the Racine County Food Bank. This was the first year that train stopped The Depot tavern, 1402 Highway G, in Caledonia. The party at the Depot and Parker Power Equipment included music, food and drinks, and appearances from the Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages, Bernie Brewer, Santa Claus, choirs from Racine Unified schools, and the Racine County Fair Little Queens.
Photo by Gregory Shaver
HOLIDAY TRAIN
A girl peeks through a window at Santa Claus during a stop by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Monday evening in Caledonia. The train raises money and collects donations for food banks across North America, including the Racine County Food Bank. This was the first year that train stopped The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G. The party at The Depot and Parker Power Equipment included music, food and drinks, and appearances from the Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages, Bernie Brewer, Santa Claus, choirs from Racine Unified schools and the Racine County Fair Little Queens.
Photo by Gregory Shaver
HOLIDAY TRAIN
Isabelle Varebrook and other members of the Horlick High School Choir perform Monday evening during a stop in Caledonia by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.
The train raises money and collects donations for food banks across North America, including the Racine County Food Bank. This was the first year the train stopped The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G. The party at The Depot and Parker Power Equipment included music, food and drinks, and appearances from the Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages, Bernie Brewer, Santa Claus, choirs from Racine Unified schools and the Racine County Fair Little Queens.
Photo by Gregory Shaver
HOLIDAY TRAIN
The Horlick High School Choir performs Monday evening during a stop in Caledonia by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.
Photo by Gregory Shaver
HOLIDAY TRAIN
Nate Schmidt, 9, and his sister Callie, 5, enjoy hot chocolate Monday evening as they wait for the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to stop in Caledonia.
Photo by Gregory Shaver
HOLIDAY TRAIN
People watch as the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives Monday evening in Caledonia. The train raises money and collects donations for food banks across North America, including the Racine County Food Bank. This was the first year the train stopped The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G. The party at The Depot and Parker Power Equipment included music, food and drinks, and appearances from the Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages, Bernie Brewer, Santa Claus, choirs from Racine Unified schools and the Racine County Fair Little Queens.
Photo by Gregory Shaver
HOLIDAY TRAIN
People watch as the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives Monday evening in Caledonia. The train raises money and collects donations for food banks across North America, including the Racine County Food Bank. This was the first year the train stopped The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G.
Photo by Gregory Shaver
HOLIDAY TRAIN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives Monday evening in Caledonia. The train raises money and collects donations for food banks across North America, including the Racine County Food Bank. This was the first year the train stopped The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G. The party at The Depot and Parker Power Equipment included music, food and drinks, and appearances from the Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages, Bernie Brewer, Santa Claus, choirs from Racine Unified schools and the Racine County Fair Little Queens.
Photo by Gregory Shaver
HOLIDAY TRAIN
People watch as the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in Caledonia Monday evening. The train raises money and collects donations for food banks across North America, including the Racine County Food Bank. This was the first year the train stopped at The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G. The party at The Depot and Parker Power Equipment included music, food and drinks, and appearances from the Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages, Bernie Brewer, Santa Claus, choirs from Racine Unified schools and the Racine County Fair Little Queens.
PHOTO BY GREGORY SHAVER
HOLIDAY TRAIN
Racine-native retired NBA player Caron Butler and The Depot Tavern owner Sue Gracyalny wave to the crowd after receiving a check for the Racine County Food Bank during a stop in Caledonia by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Monday evening. The train raises money and collects donations for food banks across North America, including the Racine County Food Bank. This was the first year the train stopped The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G. The party at The Depot and Parker Power Equipment included music, food and drinks, and appearances from the Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages, Bernie Brewer, Santa Claus, choirs from Racine Unified schools and the Racine County Fair Little Queens.
PHOTO BY GREGORY SHAVER
HOLIDAY TRAIN
Meghan Patrick performs Monday evening during a stop in Caledonia by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.
PHOTO BY GREGORY SHAVER
