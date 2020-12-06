Buy local: New gift card program supports local businesses

Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Shop Local is our holiday partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.

Special thanks go to Froedtert South, Carthage College, Kenosha Area Visitor’s Bureau, Kenosha YMCA, Kenosha.com, and Z’s Auto Sales for sponsoring this initiative so that there are no setup fees for any local business.

Every little bit helps right now. So check out our Shop Local page to see who is offering gift cards by visiting localbusiness.lee.net/kenosha-news.

Businesses interested in being included on this directory at no cost can fill out a short form at www.wehaa.com/buylocalgiftcard. We’ll take care of the rest and get your business included on this directory of local small businesses!

Mark Lewis is President and Publisher of Wisconn Valley Media Group.

