Bystander helps wardens save injured deer in lake

To keep the walking path clear and return the animal to a more wooded area, the DNR wardens captured the animal again and carried it up a flight of stairs to the Conference Point Center campground.

Once released, the deer had little difficulty running off into the brush.

“It was a feel good moment to know me and Swaney are doing our jobs,” Wilson said. “We’re there to protect the resources to make sure there is a resource there for everyone to enjoy.”

Wilson said believes the doe may have drifted out into the lake after stopping for a drink, but slipping on the steep slope. Once in the water, the doe was unable to find a way back to land.

Despite the deer’s injured back leg, Wilson said the deer may still be able to live a long life. He added that he has seen deer with only three legs that are still mobil.

Michael Spiezia said he has always had a soft spot for animals, and seeing the deer finally disappear safely into the woods was an amazing feeling.

He added that he was glad to have been walking down the Lake Shore Path when he was, and to be put into a situation where he was able to help the wardens.