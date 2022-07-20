CAF AirPower History Tour coming to Kenosha Airport

KENOSHA — The Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour -- a national tour featuring historic World War II aircraft -- stops at the Kenosha Regional Airport, 9894 52nd St.

The aircraft arrived on Wednesday and will be there through Sunday, July 24.

There will be cockpit tours and airplane rides available to the public.

Attending aircraft include: a B-29 Superfortress FIFI, B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil, T-6 Texan and Boeing Stearman.

​The B-29/B-24 Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force brings together the aircraft, pilots and crews from more than 70 CAF units across the country to create the AirPower Squadron, described as "an ever-changing assortment of military aircraft touring together to bring the sights, sounds and smells of World War II aviation history to audiences across the United States."

The AirPower Squadron always includes at least one of the two rarest World War II bombers in the world: FIFI, the most famous, flying Boeing B-29 Superfortress and Diamond Lil, an equally rare B-24 Liberator. Both of those planes will be in Kenosha.

The aircraft event is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Tickets can be purchased on-site the day of the event.

Ramp access costs $20 for adults, $10 for children (ages 11-17) and is free for children ages 10 and under younger, accompanied by an adult.

Note: The entrance fee includes cockpit tours but does not include plane rides.

B-29 rides start at $595; B-24 rides start at $524; a T-6 Texan ride is $445 or $645; and a 20-minute ride in a PT-13 Boeing Stearman is $299.

For more information about the aircraft or to book a plane ride, go to airpowersquadron.org/kenosha-wisconsin