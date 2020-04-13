Cairn constructors reach out and create at the lakefront

In recent online conversations about the cairns, writers have postulated that the cairns are the manifestations of too many people with too much time on their hands due to state and nationwide safer-at-home sanctions. Others weigh in on the side of people with time for creative expression or possibly communicating to others during these times of mandated separation.

Kenosha residents who frequent Southport beach are impressed with the current display of cairns.

“I see those cairns as kind of like performance art, an expression and appreciation, even a celebration of impermanence,” said Ellen Ferwerda, a Southport area resident. “Anyone who spends enough time near the beach understands that those little statues of sorts are going to wash away soon.”

Ron Larson, another frequent beach visitor but not a cairn builder, said he believes the creations may come from a combination of folks who are a bit bored and others who are making statements, artistic and otherwise.

“Do you think they would be there if there was school or work?” he queried.