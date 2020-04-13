Cairn constructors reach out and create at the lakefront

A gathering is taking place along Kenosha’s lakefront.
No, not people — but rocks and stones, red bricks and the occasional tree branch.
These intentional groupings of stones, found at the shores of Lake Michigan at Southport Park, are cairns.
According to the online dictionary offered by bing.com, a cairn (pronounced “care” with an “n” at the end) is “a mound of rough stones built as a memorial or landmark, typically on a hilltop or skyline” or “a prehistorical burial mound made of stones.”
(It can also be “a small terrier of a breed with short legs, a longish body, and a shaggy coat,” a definition which does not suit our purposes here.)
Cairns of the stone-pile variety are not new adornments to our landscape. Throughout the year, they crop up, a few at a time, often at Southport beach, but have also been spotted by the Kemper Center and the beach across from Alford Park on Sheridan Road.
New at Southport
What is new, however, is their recent proliferation at Southport beach. In the past week, at least 50 and possibly as many as 80 have been created, some just a few flat stones atop one another, others grand towers of intricately balanced rocks of various sizes, shapes and textures.
In recent online conversations about the cairns, writers have postulated that the cairns are the manifestations of too many people with too much time on their hands due to state and nationwide safer-at-home sanctions. Others weigh in on the side of people with time for creative expression or possibly communicating to others during these times of mandated separation.
Kenosha residents who frequent Southport beach are impressed with the current display of cairns.
“I see those cairns as kind of like performance art, an expression and appreciation, even a celebration of impermanence,” said Ellen Ferwerda, a Southport area resident. “Anyone who spends enough time near the beach understands that those little statues of sorts are going to wash away soon.”
Ron Larson, another frequent beach visitor but not a cairn builder, said he believes the creations may come from a combination of folks who are a bit bored and others who are making statements, artistic and otherwise.
“Do you think they would be there if there was school or work?” he queried.
“Maybe the pandemic is providing the opportunity for them to be built. One could see them as a statement affirming the human spirit; that in the face of death and disease the (need of the) human spirit to continue and create endures,” Larson speculated.
The artists?
So who are the cairn artists?
Cairn creations are of course unsigned, and usually the process of cairn building goes unseen.
The mystery of their origins may be part of the allure of the act, speculate local beach visitors.
“These people prefer to remain anonymous,” asserts area resident Ruth McGee.
McGee says she has been known to build cairns, but none of the current crop are of her doing.
“Once every summer some friends and I would get together with friends to build beach cairns. But right now I’m not touching anything in public; even rocks on the beach,” she said.
Where many builders create flat stacks, when McGee does make cairns her preference is to stack them end-to-end, even though she says this type does not last long.
Not for everywhere
But cairn building is not suited to every environment, notes McGee, who enjoys hiking and traveling.
“In some places it is not ecologically appropriate, like stacking in streams, because things live under the rocks; but on the beach it seems safe,” she said.
Cairns could also present a hazard to hikers, she added.
“Out west (and in other public parks) cairns are used as trail markers, and I have been in parks where it’s against the rules to build cairns,” McGee said. “But you could always stack some rocks, take a picture and take it down.”
Beachfront cairns should be taken for what they are, say fans.
“These are just for fun — some say you shouldn’t do it, kids might get hurt,” McGee said. “... On the other hand, they could learn about gravity and balancing, and the cool shape you get from balancing might not be what you had in mind.
“I like that it’s like transient art — not like something I have to put in my house somewhere when I’m done. You can go back next week and make something totally new the next week.”
