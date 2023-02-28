A Caledonia dealership has offered a free car to a Waukesha woman whose driver’s license was filmed while being desecrated after she inadvertently left it at a Kenosha auto lot where she test drove, but did not buy a vehicle.

Joe Greene, co-owner of Budget Motors of Wisconsin Inc., 4318 Douglas Ave., extended the offer of a free used vehicle to the woman Monday after learning of her story — that included a video in which someone appears to urinate on her license.

The 45-second video, which went viral, appears to show the license being damaged after she left the dealership. The video also depicts the license being folded in half.

Kenosha police have launched an investigation into the matter with the case assigned to a detective.

A spokesman for the police department, said Tuesday night there was no additional information to be released.

The woman apparently isn't the only one suffering the effects of the alleged actions, however.

While the post was going viral, Greene, a Kenosha resident who used to have a dealership locally, said his business was on the receiving end of threatening messages.

He said someone briefly posed online as a dealership using a similar name to his business.

“For us, we’re still getting, like threatening messages because people think that we’re that other place. Prank phone calls and stuff,” said Greene, who moved his business from Kenosha after it was damaged in the riots in August 2020. “So my phones are blowing up over this. But, we’ll get through it.”

According to Greene, someone allegedly created a Google listing called “Budget Motor Vehicles.” As of Monday, that listing page had been removed.

Greene said that he and the woman have talked about the offer, but she has yet to stop by his dealership. He said that they’ve both been through an “overwhelming” ordeal.

“We’re waiting for things to settle down a little bit,” he said. "I'm hoping we can turn this horrible thing into something good for everybody."

Neither the woman nor representatives from the Kenosha dealership has responded to the Kenosha News for comment.