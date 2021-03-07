Call of the wild: Nick Gordon revels in the great outdoors

While the recent warmup — and rapid decline in snow cover — makes most people smile, Nick Gordon isn’t one of them.
Gordon — owner and lead guide for NOW Outdoors — regularly teaches winter survival workshops and leads cold weather camping trips, all aimed at helping people feel comfortable exploring the outdoors in challenging conditions.
For fun, he constructed an igloo last month in the front yard of his White Caps home on Kenosha’s west side.
While he’s comfortable living at home with his wife, Sarah, and their children, Emily, 6, George, 4, and Theodore, 1, his real neck of the woods is ... the woods.
Gordon, also known as “Nick of the Woods,” has turned his love of everything outdoors into a career that includes teaching wilderness recreation courses at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and wilderness first aid/first responder courses for the SOLO School of Wilderness Medicine.
He also designs custom courses for groups and organizations.
Though he also leads summer backpacking and canoe trips in the Upper Midwest, his heart belongs to winter pursuits such as snowshoeing, along with mountain trekking in Nepal and Peru.
For his winter survival workshops, he takes participants “to 40 private acres I use for teaching. I have a huge military parachute I set up there, and we always have a huge fire, too. We cut logs 6 to 7 feet long, because the longer logs are less work and keep a big group warmer, too.”
When we spoke a few weeks back, Gordon was getting ready to head north to lead a winter weekend workshop.
“I teach the groups about ax and saw work and proper clothing and footwear,” he explained.
“I also teach outdoor cooking — baking, frying, Dutch ovens full of cobbler — and about different winter shelters.
His winter first-aid courses for first responders and Scout leaders teach skills like “how to warm somebody up who’s super cold.”
What surprises folks new to winter outdoor activities is that “some of the best stuff you can buy is simple wool clothing and wooden snowshoes,” he said.
One of his favorite recent purchases is “big round bear-claw snowshoes I found on Craig’s List for $60. They were mismarked as a wall decoration.”
Carrying on
Though COVID-19 caused many events, like a huge outdoor recreation show in Minnesota, to shut down, Gordon is able to carry on with at least some of his activities.
“All my adventures are outside and done with small groups,” he explained. “During our winter outings, we all have a buff over our face, too, plus we have our own tents and our own space. We are trying to be mindful of COVID safety.”
In addition to maintaining social distancing whenever possible, Gordon said people who go on his NOW Outdoors trips “are all COVID tested before the trip, and I get tested all the time.”
When the weather thaws (at least a bit), Gordon leads paddling trips to the Boundary Waters area in northern Minnesota.
“There are six people on those treks,” he said. “We have a big canvas tent with lots of room for spreading out, and we provide everything people need on the trip.”
Asked why he embraces winter with so much enthusiasm, Gordon said “it’s better for our mental health to get outside as much as possible, especially during the wintertime.”
“You can love or hate winter,” he added, “but half the time each year, it’s cold here, so you might as well love it.”
No partner? No problem!
Gordon said he receives calls from people all the time “asking if it’s OK if they come solo to our trips. I tell them we have singles signing up all the time.”
His trips also tend to be female-centric.
“Most of my clientele are women,” he said. “A lot of them say their husbands don’t like camping or that they had enough of camping in the military. A lot of them come solo, so no one fells uncomfortable coming alone.” (When asked if his wife comes along on any of his trips, he quickly says no, explaining she “has no interest in this at all,” though he’s working on getting his kids into outdoor adventuring.)
Not an athlete? No problem!
The Brown Deer native, who has lived in Kenosha for seven years, said the age range for his treks is “typically 30 to 65 years old. We have one woman who has done every single trip recently; she’s 52. Another woman is 65, and she’s been on the international trips. Another lady on our trips works for a financial firm and is getting ready to retire.”
He stresses that “you don’t have to be an athlete to do these trips.”
His beginner trips are designed to help people become comfortable in the outdoors before investing in a lot of equipment.
“If you have no gear,” he said, “you can rent it from me, so you can try it without spending a lot of money. You really just need to get boots with liners and a good set of base layers; the rest of the stuff — backpacks, sleeping bags — we can help you out with.”
Try it, you’ll like it
Gordon knows the idea of spending time outdoors scares people with no experience in setting up a camp, building a fire and then cooking over that fire, but he’s eager to help beginners learn those skills.
“People can just send me an email and say ‘I want to try it,’ and I’ll make it happen,” he said. “The vibe we’re going for on these trips is camaraderie around the campfire.”
During his trips, newbies “create awesome memories all the time,” he said.
“On one of our Boundary Waters trips, some of the ladies on the trip had never gone fishing before. One woman caught a huge Northern as her first fish,” he said. “We cooked it up, and it was great.”
For all beginners, he stresses, “there’s a bit of a learning curve, but it doesn’t have to be a terrible time. We work with them so they don’t go out and get exhausted.”
“I teach people how to be safe out there, how to stay warm and how to have a good time.”