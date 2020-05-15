Camosy named general contractor for UW-Parkside Wyllie Hall project

Camosy Construction, headquartered in Kenosha, was officially named Thursday as general contractor in charge of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Wyllie Hall renovation project.
“The State of Wisconsin directs the selection process for vendors on any construction project associated with the UW System,” said Dr. Debbie Ford, UW-Parkside chancellor. “We are thrilled that companies in our region with employees in our region were chosen to lead this important update to one of our original learning centers.”
In addition to the selection of Camosy Construction as general contractor, Lee Plumbing Mechanical Contractors, and Decker Fire & Safety Services — which are also headquartered in Kenosha —were named as two main subcontractors. The $36 million project will renovate almost 200,000 square feet of UW-Parkside learning space.
In the late 1960s, Camosy Construction served as general contractor for the first two UW-Parkside academic buildings — Greenquist Hall and Molinaro Hall. “We’re excited to have earned this project,” said John Camosy, president and CEO of Camosy Construction. “Our connections to UW-Parkside go back many years. My brother Raymond served on the UW-Parkside Foundation Board. Any time you have the chance to help revitalize a building the likes of Wyllie Hall, it’s a special opportunity.
“We’re also fortunate to have strong partners in Lee Plumbing, and Decker Fire & Safety. This is a real plus for our region.”
Wyllie Hall, originally built in 1972, is named in honor of the university’s founding chancellor, Dr. Irvin G. Wyllie, who served UW-Parkside from 1966 to 1974. The Wyllie Hall renovation will replace outdated heating and chilling infrastructure, update student service areas, and improve accessibility for those with physical disabilities.
“The original design of Wyllie Hall was much more open than what the building has become over the years,” said Scott Menke, UW-Parkside vice chancellor for finance and administration. “Essentially, we will be returning the building to the way it was intended to serve students and visitors to campus.”
The design calls for more open and user-friendly access to student-service areas such as Financial Aid, the Registrar’s Office, Student Support Services, the Parkside Academic Resource Center, and the Library.
Construction is expected to begin in June and the first two phases of the project are scheduled for completion in October 2022.
