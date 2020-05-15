Camosy named general contractor for UW-Parkside Wyllie Hall project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Camosy Construction, headquartered in Kenosha, was officially named Thursday as general contractor in charge of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Wyllie Hall renovation project.

“The State of Wisconsin directs the selection process for vendors on any construction project associated with the UW System,” said Dr. Debbie Ford, UW-Parkside chancellor. “We are thrilled that companies in our region with employees in our region were chosen to lead this important update to one of our original learning centers.”

In addition to the selection of Camosy Construction as general contractor, Lee Plumbing Mechanical Contractors, and Decker Fire & Safety Services — which are also headquartered in Kenosha —were named as two main subcontractors. The $36 million project will renovate almost 200,000 square feet of UW-Parkside learning space.

In the late 1960s, Camosy Construction served as general contractor for the first two UW-Parkside academic buildings — Greenquist Hall and Molinaro Hall. “We’re excited to have earned this project,” said John Camosy, president and CEO of Camosy Construction. “Our connections to UW-Parkside go back many years. My brother Raymond served on the UW-Parkside Foundation Board. Any time you have the chance to help revitalize a building the likes of Wyllie Hall, it’s a special opportunity.