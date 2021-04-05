Campaign funds musical instruments for Mathias Academy in Bristol, a program for adults with disabilities, medical needs

BRISTOL — For Seth Bayles, playing drums can be physical therapy and an emotional outlet.

A student at Matthias Academy, a program for adults with disabilities and specialized medical needs in Bristol, he started playing the drums when he was a student at Bristol School.

Band director John Murphy suggested the drums to Bayles, who has an autoimmune disease, when his first instrument of choice, the saxophone, became difficult to play due to deteriorating lung capacity.

“When I’m having a tough day, I just go and play the drums.” Bayles said.

His love of the instrument has since become a way to help others.

Bayles noticed that when he brought his own drum set in to use, it seemed to inspire other Matthias students.

So he held a successful fundraising campaign that raised $4,350 in four days to purchase a full Ludwig drum set and a variety of other instruments for the academy.

“The smiles on their faces when they hit the drum is just so amazing,” said Bayles, a Westosha-Central High School graduate who has also raised a significant amount of money for the Ronald McDonald House.