Can Uptown support a new supermarket? KABA market study seeks the answer
Uptown

Can Uptown support a new supermarket? KABA market study seeks the answer

Pick n Save Brass store

The former Pick n Save' store in the Uptown neighborhood has been empty since 2017. A study sponsored by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance to measure the viability of a new supermarket in the area is underway.

 Rex Davenport

Can the Uptown area of the city support a new supermarket? A market study and feasibility analysis currently underway seeks an answer to that question.

The market study has been undertaken for the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. A report is expected in late October or early November, said KABA President Todd Battle.

“The purpose is to determine the level of demand in the area,” Battle explained, “and, thus the feasibility of various types of offerings that would best serve the market.”

Battle said the study has “no pre-conceived notions” regarding location, format or real estate. “We are just seeking relevant market data on demand levels and what type (or) size of operation could be most successful in the neighborhood.”

The Uptown neighborhood has been without a full-service supermarket since Roundy Corp. closed its Pick ‘n Save store in 2017.

In the wake of the recent riots, fires and other destruction in parts of the city following the shooting of Jacob Blake in a confrontation with Kenosha Police, Uptown is seeing renewed attention. Several suggestions on how to rebuild have begun to surface.

Job center move proposed

County Executive Jim Kreuser has suggested the Uptown area might be a good place to relocate the Kenosha County Job Center.

In a pre-recorded message earlier this week previewing the next county budget, Kreuser said: “With the unfortunate circumstances that occurred (in Uptown), it becomes an opportunity for vision and a long-term view of what can happen there. But we can’t wait long-term to get it done. We need to get moving quick.”

The Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, is currently housed in a former shopping center on the far south edge of the city. It is not easily accessible to people without cars.

Although it is not the focus of the KABA-sponsored study, the former Pick ‘n Save store at 1901 63rd St. might have potential as a site for a new supermarket. Built in 2007 and slightly larger than 56,000 square feet, the empty building was purpose-built to be a supermarket. It was designed to be the anchor of the Uptown Brass Shopping Center, which has not fared well in recent years. Most of the adjacent retail spaces have remained empty for years.

There is currently no full-service supermarket east of 22nd Avenue in Kenosha.

