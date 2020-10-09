Can Uptown support a new supermarket? KABA market study seeks the answer

In a pre-recorded message earlier this week previewing the next county budget, Kreuser said: “With the unfortunate circumstances that occurred (in Uptown), it becomes an opportunity for vision and a long-term view of what can happen there. But we can’t wait long-term to get it done. We need to get moving quick.”

The Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, is currently housed in a former shopping center on the far south edge of the city. It is not easily accessible to people without cars.

Although it is not the focus of the KABA-sponsored study, the former Pick ‘n Save store at 1901 63rd St. might have potential as a site for a new supermarket. Built in 2007 and slightly larger than 56,000 square feet, the empty building was purpose-built to be a supermarket. It was designed to be the anchor of the Uptown Brass Shopping Center, which has not fared well in recent years. Most of the adjacent retail spaces have remained empty for years.

There is currently no full-service supermarket east of 22nd Avenue in Kenosha.

