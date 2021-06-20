Canadian-based plastics manufacturer plans to move to Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A Canadian-based manufacturing company soon will take up a new residence in the LakeView Corporate Park.
Balcan Plastics Inc., a manufacturer of flexible packaging and technical films based in Montreal, Quebec, received unanimous Plan Commission approval last week for site and operational plans at an existing 215,000-square-foot facility that sits on 50.44 acres at 7201 108th St.
The company will repurpose and occupy the current facility formerly owned and operated by Mondi Akrosil, which will occupy a small portion of the location until its planned phase out by Aug. 15.
Balcan, which hopes to be operational at its facility by Dec. 21, will utilize its new location to manufacture polyethylene blown film and associated products such as bags, pouches and sheeting.
The plan for the company, according to a village staff report, is to manufacture roughly 15 million pounds of products in its first full year before it increases manufacturing at the facility over time.
Balcan CEO Dano Lister told the Plan Commission his company is excited to land in the village.
“We’re very excited to have the prospect of joining the community of Pleasant Prairie,” he said. “We did a very extensive search across the entire country and came to this facility, so we’re very excited to be here.”
Remodeling, rail access
As part of its repurposing of the building, Balcan plans to demolish components it doesn’t need, while also creating new machine pads for modern equipment.
Four loading docks will be added to the northwest corner of the building, and two small buildings that connect the main one to the existing tower on the south end of the property will be constructed.
In addition, the mixing tower will be modified to allow for new silo tanks, and a rail spur from the Union Pacific Railway that will feed the plant with raw material will be proposed.
Having an existing tower and access to the railway were two key components in the company’s decision to come here, Lister said.
“The rail access is critical,” he said. “It’s a huge economic driver of our cost. ... This is a unique facility. ... That big, tall tower, we were going to have to build that somewhere else. It saved us, and in this environment, where building materials costs are going up so rapidly, finding someone to build a (new) building like that was really detrimental to our timeline.”
A quick glance down just about any aisle in a home improvement store will show what Balcan produces, Lister said.
“(If you) look down the building and construction aisles, the insulation, the shingles, that film that is wrapping those shingles, that film that is packaging that insulation will be produced at this facility,” he said.
Will provide jobs
Balcan intends to employ 60 full-time employees working two shifts, and Lister said he’s already met with the Mondi Akrosil staff with the hopes of bringing many of those people on board.
“We like the fact that there are employees who are still operating this facility,” he said. “We can hire them with little if any gap in their employment.”
The current site has 140 parking spaces and 12 dock doors. The company anticipates having an average of 120 automobile trips per day and an average of six to eight truck trips daily. There will be no outside storage or display of products or raw materials on site.
Balcan has been in business for more than 50 years and has five primary locations across Canada, along with a smaller facility in California.
The village is happy to welcome the company, Administrator Nathan Thiel said.
“We are pleased to see Balcan Plastics invest here in Pleasant Prairie,” he said. “The company had several options around the nation, but ultimately selected our community, which will result in manufacturing jobs and enhance the use of the existing building.”
