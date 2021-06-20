Canadian-based plastics manufacturer plans to move to Pleasant Prairie

Remodeling, rail access

As part of its repurposing of the building, Balcan plans to demolish components it doesn’t need, while also creating new machine pads for modern equipment.

Four loading docks will be added to the northwest corner of the building, and two small buildings that connect the main one to the existing tower on the south end of the property will be constructed.

In addition, the mixing tower will be modified to allow for new silo tanks, and a rail spur from the Union Pacific Railway that will feed the plant with raw material will be proposed.

Having an existing tower and access to the railway were two key components in the company’s decision to come here, Lister said.

“The rail access is critical,” he said. “It’s a huge economic driver of our cost. ... This is a unique facility. ... That big, tall tower, we were going to have to build that somewhere else. It saved us, and in this environment, where building materials costs are going up so rapidly, finding someone to build a (new) building like that was really detrimental to our timeline.”

A quick glance down just about any aisle in a home improvement store will show what Balcan produces, Lister said.