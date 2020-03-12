Cancellations, closures mount amid coronavirus fears

Health officials in Kenosha County awaited the results of two pending cases of COVID-19 Thursday, and local government and school officials began to implement measures to help stop the spread of the virus, after Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser declared a state of emergency in Kenosha County after Evers’ announcement.
“Our foremost priority is to protect the health and safety of Kenosha County’s residents and employees from coronavirus,” Kreuser said. “These declarations on the county and state levels are aimed at positioning us to receive resources to minimize the effects of what the World Health Organization has officially declared a pandemic.”
Dr. Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health, said her staff is now working in incident command mode, actively responding to local reports and information coming from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This is not media hype. This is not government overreacting,” Freiheit said, of the declaration of emergency and its accompanying guidelines. “This is your Kenosha County government being proactive, being preventative, on behalf of the health and safety of our residents.”
There are no confirmed cases in Kenosha County. Liane Blanck, population health project manager for the Kenosha County Division of Health, said tests were ordered for two individuals.
“It is a pending case as soon as a test is ordered. It is called a PUI — person under investigation,” Blanck said. “There are two pending cases in Kenosha County.”
Evers, in making his declaration, directed the state Department of Health Services to use all the resources necessary to respond to and contain the outbreak.
“We have been working aggressively to slow the spread of COVID-19, and this declaration allows us to get the resources we need to continue to be proactive when it comes to protecting Wisconsinites,” Evers said.
“It is the latest step in the work our state agencies have been doing around the clock with our health care partners to prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 becoming a global pandemic.”
State cases on the rise
There are eight cases in the state, requiring extensive contact tracing. The latest cases are in Pierce, Dane, Fond du Lac and Waukesha counties.
Additionally, Wisconsin has 37 residents returning to Wisconsin from a Princess Cruise Ship who may have been exposed and need to be monitored in self-quarantine for 14 days.
A confirmed case was also reported in Lake County, Ill.
The executive order signed by Evers allows the DHS to purchase, store and distribute appropriate medications, regardless of insurance or other health coverage, as needed to respond to the emergency.
It also authorizes state funds to support local health departments with costs related to isolation and quarantine, as well as the use of the Wisconsin National Guard.
“This can be a frightening time, but our state has incredible health professionals who are working to contain the spread,” Evers said. “We cannot do this alone. We need all hands on deck to protect the public from COVID-19.”
State and local public health officials recommend:
Social distancing This means attempting to remain 6 feet away from other people and avoiding handshaking and other unnecessary contact.
Replacing in-person meetings with telework when possible.
Reviewing workplace sick leave policies.
Modifying, postponing or canceling mass gatherings.
Implementing restrictions on visitors to residential treatment and living facilities.
Closing schools and child-care settings.
Decisions about the implementation of community measures will be made by state and local officials based on CDC and DHS guidance, as well as the scope of the outbreak, according to a press release from Evers’ office.
Recommended guidelines
The Kenosha County Division of Health has instituted the following measures:
All assisted living and long-term care facilities are to limit visitors beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, until further notice. This means visitors should not be allowed to come into these facilities, except for in certain circumstances, such as end-of-life situations. Employees and vendors will be screened daily.
Visitors will be restricted from the Kenosha County Jail and Detention Center.
Organizers of public gatherings of 50 or more people are encouraged to cancel these events, to reduce opportunities for person-to-person virus transmission.
People at higher risk are encouraged to stay home and away from large groups of people as much as possible. Higher-risk individuals include people age 60 and older, people with underlying health conditions and those with weakened immune systems.
Nonessential travel for all individuals is discouraged.
In response, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian temporarily suspended public information meetings of 50 or more people, including meetings on the city’s new trash/recycling program.
“Our No. 1 priority is protecting the health and safety of the community, with continuity of government services,” said Mayor John Antaramian. “Be assured that cty hall will remain open for business and all vital functions will continue to be provided. If necessary, the city has the capability for city employees to work off-site.”
Antaramian said public information meetings will not be scheduled for the next 30 days, and future meetings will be considered after April 13. Common Council and its committees will continue to meet as scheduled.
Schools take precautions
Local public school and universities announced measures being taken to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Carthage College announced Thursday it will extend spring break by one week (March 16-20) and will move to an online-only format when classes resume March 23. All undergraduate and graduate classes will take place via remote teaching and learning.
“Educating students in the best way possible and promoting the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff — even during this time of great uncertainty — remain our first and highest priorities,” said Carthage College President John Swallow.
“This was a very difficult decision. Carthage has long prided itself on our small classes, hands-on learning and supportive, in-person academic environment. We are committed to helping students complete their spring semester courses and meet graduation requirements.”
Remote teaching and learning will continue through April 9 before Carthage’s regularly scheduled Easter break (April 10-13). Carthage plans to resume regular classroom instruction on April 14.
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside announced its spring break will begin a week sooner than planned. Spring break, originally scheduled for March 23-27 will now be March 16-27.
“A top priority for UW-Parkside is providing a safe and healthy learning environment, and working to ensure the health and wellness of the communities we serve,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford.
“The COVID-19 pandemic rapidly evolving. We are hopeful that beginning our spring break a week earlier than planned will assist in the regional, state and national initiatives to ‘flatten the curve’ and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Beginning spring break a week earlier will also give Parkside faculty, staff and students time to prepare for alternative methods of instruction when classes resume March 30.
“We are working with faculty and staff to prepare classes for online delivery,” said Rob Ducoffe, Parkside provost and vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. “Not all academic offerings easily lend themselves to online delivery. We are working on best-possible solutions for science labs, music rehearsals, art classes and others.”
In addition to changes in the class schedule, effective immediately, events of more than 50 people at the university are canceled through April 10. Exceptions may be granted by the vice chancellor of finance and administration.
“We are working closely with members of the community who utilize our facilities for special events,” Ford said.
During the extended spring break, resources usually open to the public such as the Library and Archives & Area Research Center will be closed.
Gateway Technical College has a plan in place to offer classes remotely, if necessary. However, that plan has not yet been activated. Classes that require hands-on lab work or learning may be suspended until a later date if a campus closer is put into effect.
Local elementary and high schools have also informed parents of steps being taken as well as preparations being made in the event online learning will need to be implemented in K-12 settings.
At Wilmot Union High School, 50 additional hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the building and electrostatic handheld disinfectant sprayers are being used throughout the building, including in the Fitness Center.
Other cancellations
The “Conference for the Elderly” scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. Officials said it will be rescheduled.
The meeting on Lake Michigan shoreline erosion, scheduled for March 18, has been canceled.
“Building Bridges Now,” the Interfaith Scholar-in-Residence program with Dr. Eric Law, scheduled for March 19-12, has been canceled.
More information
For additional information, please visit the CDC’s coronavirus disease information page at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov and the state health department’s website at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm.
The Kenosha County Division of Health continues to monitor the 2019 coronavirus very closely for further developments to ensure that public health is safeguarded.
For further updates, follow the Kenosha County Division of Health on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/KenoshaCountyHealth.