Cancellations, closures mount amid coronavirus fears

“It is a pending case as soon as a test is ordered. It is called a PUI — person under investigation,” Blanck said. “There are two pending cases in Kenosha County.”

Evers, in making his declaration, directed the state Department of Health Services to use all the resources necessary to respond to and contain the outbreak.

“We have been working aggressively to slow the spread of COVID-19, and this declaration allows us to get the resources we need to continue to be proactive when it comes to protecting Wisconsinites,” Evers said.

“It is the latest step in the work our state agencies have been doing around the clock with our health care partners to prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 becoming a global pandemic.”

State cases on the rise

There are eight cases in the state, requiring extensive contact tracing. The latest cases are in Pierce, Dane, Fond du Lac and Waukesha counties.

Additionally, Wisconsin has 37 residents returning to Wisconsin from a Princess Cruise Ship who may have been exposed and need to be monitored in self-quarantine for 14 days.

A confirmed case was also reported in Lake County, Ill.