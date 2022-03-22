Candidate forum Wednesday in Twin Lakes open to the public

TWIN LAKES — Candidates for county, municipal and school board seats that represent the village of Twin Lakes in Kenosha County will take part in a forum Wednesday night hosted by the Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Association.

Seating is limited and will be available on a first-come basis at the forum, which will begin at 6 p.m. at Twin Lakes Country Club, 1230 Legion Drive.

Each candidate present will be given a set amount of time to address issues of their choosing.

Candidates in the following races were invited to participate:

Kenosha County Executive: Rebecca Matoska-Mentink and Samantha Kerkman

Twin Lakes Village Trustee: (two seats available) Incumbents Barb Andres and Bill Kaskin, and candidates Ken Perl, Bob Wagner, and Richard Lynn Garnand

Wilmot Union High School Board: (two seats available) Incumbent Laurie DeMoon and candidates Joy Corona and Kim Swanson

Randall School Board: (one seat available) candidates Meredith Kurtzweil and Jeffery Swanson

Kenosha County District 23 Supervisor: candidates Kim Lewis and Aaron Karow

Light refreshments will be served and a cash bar will be available.

