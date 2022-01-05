Candidates file for spring county, municipal and school races

Kenosha County municipal and school district clerks report that the following people have filed to run for public office in the 2022 General Election in April, subject to certification of paperwork. Primaries, if necessary, will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 15. An (i) next to a candidate's name indicates that they are an incumbent.
Kenosha County
County Executive
Four-year term, $117,838 annual salary
Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, 4214 109th St., Pleasant Prairie.
Jerry Gulley, 124 86th Place, Kenosha.
Samantha Kerkman, 7510 288th Ave., Salem Lakes
Kenosha County Board of Supervisors
Two-year terms, $6,526 annual salary
District 1 - Contested
William Grady (i), 4017 7th Ave., Kenosha
Amber Hand, 4800 16th Ave., Kenosha
District 2
Terry W. Rose (i), 7608 3rd Ave., Kenosha
District 3 - Contested
Jeffery Gentz (i), 8918 29th Ct., Kenosha
Thomas Stanczak, 8623 21st Ave., Kenosha
District 4
Laura J. Belsky (i), 1409 18th Ave., Kenosha
District 5 - Contested
Brian T. Thomas, 5122 23rd Place, Kenosha
Dennis Pierce, 2818 55th Ave., Kenosha
District 6
Edward D. Kubicki (i) 3617 22nd Ave., Kenosha
District 7 - Contested
Daniel Gaschke (i), 5732 13th Ct., Kenosha
Frank Petrick, 6421 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha
District 8
Zach Rodriguez (i), 7525 21st Ave., Kenosha
Alyssa Williams, 7558 17th Ave., Kenosha
District 9 - Contested, Primary
John James O’Day (i), 8715 36th Ave., Kenosha
Daniel S Nyberg, 8207 44th Ave., Kenosha
Gina Walkington, 4742 79th Place, Kenosha
District 10
Andy Berg (i), 4405 31st Ave., Kenosha
District 11 - Contested
Guida Brown, 6201 39th Ave., Kenosha
Zach Stock, 6520 40th Ave., Kenosha
District 12
Gabe Nudo (i), 6410 53rd Ave., Kenosha
District 13 - Contested
John Franco (i), 10732 64th St., Kenosha
Jenn Bittner, 10021 63rd St., Kenosha
District 14 - Contested
Boyd Frederick (i), 6818 53rd St., #15, Kenosha
Tim Stocker, 6050 60th Ave., Kenosha
District 15
Dave Geertsen, 127 28th Ave., Somers
District 16 - Contested, Primary
LaVerne Jaros, 324 116th St., Pleasant Prairie
James M Kedrow, 9921 32nd Ave., Pleasant Prairie
Amanda Nedweski, 3814 114th Place, Pleasant Prairie
District 17 - Contested
Monica M Yuhas (i), 11626 47th Ave., Pleasant Prairie
Brooks T Litz, 4962 107th Place, Pleasant Prairie
District 18
Jeffrey J Wamboldt (i), 10314 83rd Place, Pleasant Prairie
District 19 - Contested
Brian S Bashaw, 25910 31st St., Salem
Larry Zamba, 1720 216th Ave., Brighton
District 20 - Contested
Steve Brown, 8734 245th Ave., Salem
John Poole, 6245 237th Ave., Paddock Lake
District 21
Mark Nordigian (i), 11817 334th Ave., Twin Lakes
District 22
Erin Decker (i), 706 N. School St., Silver Lake
District 23 - Contested
Kim Lewis (i), 2405 E Lakeshore Dr., Twin Lakes
Aaron Karow, 34320 98th St., Twin Lakes
City of Kenosha
City Council
Two-year term, $6,000 annual salary
District 1
Eric Haugaard (i), 3818 Fifth Ave.
District 2 - Contested
Bill Siel (i), 5953 Fifth Ave.
Mitchel Kamon, 5406 Second Ave.
District 3 - Contested
Jan Michalski (i), 416 71st St.
Hattie Paramore, 1123 67th St.
District 4
Holly Kangas (i), 1814 12th Place
District 5
Rocco LaMacchia (i), 2114 25th Ave.
District 6 - Contested, Primary
Dave Paff (i), 1606 35th Place
Brandi Ferree, 3908 19th Ave.
Ryan Havron, 3520 22nd Ave.
District 7
Kelly Mackay, 4321 22nd Ave.
District 8 - Contested
Bruce Fox (i), 6618 32nd Ave.
David Mau, 7820 36th Ave.
District 9
Keith Rosenberg, (i), 8709 34th Ave.
District 10 - Contested
Anthony Kennedy, (i), 4223 29th Ave.
Kathryn Woods, 3908 51st Ave.
District 11
Rollin Pizzala (i), 5303 43rd Ave.
District 12 - Contested
Ruth Dyson, 1427 69th St.
Erick Hansen, 7332 25th Ave.
District 13
Curt Wilson (i), 7525 28th Ave.
District 14 - Contested
Daniel Prozanski (i), 4429 88th Place
Daniel Becker, 8202 47th Ct.
District 15
Jack Rose (i), 4315 68th St.
District 16
Dominic Ruffalo (i), 8200 75th St., #61
District 17
David Bogdala (i), 7101 96th Ave.
Villages
Bristol
Two trustee seats, two-year terms, $5,775 annual salary
Ruth Atwood (i), 9151 184th Ave.
Chris Leker, 17320 Horton Rd.
Paddock Lake
Three trustee seats, two-year terms, $3,000 annual salary
Barbara Brenner (i), 7730 242nd Ave.
Robert Spencer (i), 24908 72nd St.
* No one filed for the third candidate position
Pleasant Prairie
Two trustee seats, two-year terms, $6,200 annual salary
Mike Pollocoff (i), 5300 86th Place
Brock Williamson (i), 10571 59th Ave.
James Kedrow, 9921 32nd Ave.
Salem Lakes
Three trustee seats, two-year terms, $7,500 annual salary
Dennis Faber (i), 9747 Camp Lake Road
Ron Gandt (i), 30729 112th St., Wilmot
Bill Hopkins (i), 426 E. Dells Rd., Silver Lake
Somers
Three trustee seats, two-year terms, $6,000 annual salary
Karl Ostby (i), 1315 43rd Ave.
Benjamin R. Harbach (i), 900 100th Ave.
Joe Smith (i), 7150 18th St.
Twin Lakes
Three trustee seats, two-year terms, $6,000 annual salary
Bill Kaskin (i), 208 Mueller Ave.
Barb Andres (i), 3034 Richmond Park Dr.
Ken Perl, 200 Main St.
Bob Wagner, 234 Christie Lane
Richard Lynn Garnand, 1505 Richmond Rd.
Towns
Randall
Supervisor No. 2, two-year term, $4,635 annual salary
Paula A. Soderman (i), 33936 118th St.
Supervisor No. 4, two-year term, $4,635 annual salary
Nancy A. Kemp (i), 39215 87th St.
Tim Gaffron, 35480 116th St.
Somers
Supervisor Seat No. 2, two-year term, $6,000 annual salary
James Armes (i), 1351 25th Ave.
Other towns
There are no seats up for election in 2022 for the towns of Brighton, Paris and Wheatland.
School Boards
Kenosha Unified
Three seats, three-year terms, $6,500 annual salary
Jon Kim, 5713 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha
Eric Meadows, 8370 – 82nd St., #208, Pleasant Prairie
Atifa Robinson (i), 5402 – 75th St., #3, Kenosha
Sam Roochnik, 6412 – 62nd Ave., Kenosha
Kristine Schmaling, 7612 – 18th Ave., Kenosha
Rebecca Stevens (i), 2218 – 48th St. Kenosha
Brighton Elementary
One seat, three-year term, $1,500 annual salary
Doug Shulski (i), 23318 60th St., Salem
Bristol School
Two seats, three-year term, $2,000 annual salary
Lauren Zimmer, 8232 203rd Ave.
JoDee Hale-Schmid, 16901Winfield Rd.
Danielle Whitaker, 12020 – 187th Ave.
Tina Elfering, 15113 Horton Rd.
Stephen Grimm, 7309 150th Ave.
* Filing deadline extended to Friday.
Lakewood School (Twin Lakes)
Two seats, three-year terms, $1,700 for members; $1,900 for president annually
Amanda Hahn (i), 609 Herda Ave.
Kathy Ticha (i), 2062 Meagans Way
Paris School
Two seats, three-year terms, $1,500 annual salary
Dennis Hrupka (i), 20710 – 9th St.
Deanna Krumm (i), 21200 – 31st St.
Randall School
One seat, three-year term, $2,000 annual salary
Jeffrey Swanson, 9629 343rd Court, Twin Lakes
Meredith Kurtzweil, 324 Meadow Court, Twin Lakes
Riverview School (Silver Lake)
Two seats, three-year terms, $2,900 annual salary
Mike Gentile (i), 773 N. Manor Dr.
Emily Herbert, 205 E. Chestnut St.
Joe Hurst, 409 Carla Ct.
Salem School
Two seats, three-year terms, $100 per regular board meeting
Steve Brown (i), 8734 245th Ave.
Ted Goergen (i), 9012 22nd Ave.
Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated
One seat, three-year term, $1,500 annual salary
Eric Themanson (i), 25590 127th St.
Westosha Central High School
Annual salary dependent upon position: Officer (president, vice president, clerk, treasurer) $2,790;
Member, $2,570
Area A, Jeff Kinzler (i) 27300 Town Road, Salem
Area B, Steve Richter (i) 8435 204th Court, Bristol
Area C, one-year term (i), Jay Nutting, 4606 200th Ave., Bristol
Area E, Bill Lois (i), 3712 328th Ave., Wheatland
Wheatland Center School
Two seats, three-year terms, $1,850 annual salary
Chris Serak (i), 8543 312th Ave.
Kyle Madsen, 3915 340th Ave.
Wilmot Union High School
Two seats, three-year terms, $2,500 annual salary
Laurie DeMoon (i), 39701 93rd Street, Genoa City
Joy Corona, 1018 Marti Ct., Salem Lakes
Kim Swanson, 11606 313th Ave., Twin Lakes