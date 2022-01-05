Candidates file for spring county, municipal and school races

 Skip to main content
Kenosha County municipal and school district clerks report that the following people have filed to run for public office in the 2022 General Election in April, subject to certification of paperwork. Primaries, if necessary, will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 15. An (i) next to a candidate's name indicates that they are an incumbent.

Kenosha County

County Executive

Four-year term, $117,838 annual salary

Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, 4214 109th St., Pleasant Prairie.

Jerry Gulley, 124 86th Place, Kenosha.

Samantha Kerkman, 7510 288th Ave., Salem Lakes

Kenosha County Board of Supervisors

Two-year terms, $6,526 annual salary

District 1 - Contested

William Grady (i), 4017 7th Ave., Kenosha 

Amber Hand, 4800 16th Ave., Kenosha

District 2 

Terry W. Rose (i), 7608 3rd Ave., Kenosha

District 3 - Contested

Jeffery Gentz (i), 8918 29th Ct., Kenosha

Thomas Stanczak, 8623 21st Ave., Kenosha

District 4

Laura J. Belsky (i), 1409 18th Ave., Kenosha 

District 5 - Contested

Brian T. Thomas, 5122 23rd Place, Kenosha

Dennis Pierce, 2818 55th Ave., Kenosha

District 6

Edward D. Kubicki (i) 3617 22nd Ave., Kenosha 

District 7 - Contested

Daniel Gaschke (i), 5732 13th Ct., Kenosha 

Frank Petrick, 6421 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha 

District 8

Zach Rodriguez (i), 7525 21st Ave., Kenosha

Alyssa Williams, 7558 17th Ave., Kenosha

District 9 - Contested, Primary

John James O’Day (i), 8715 36th Ave., Kenosha 

Daniel S Nyberg, 8207 44th Ave., Kenosha

Gina Walkington, 4742 79th Place, Kenosha

District 10

Andy Berg (i), 4405 31st Ave., Kenosha 

District 11 - Contested

Guida Brown, 6201 39th Ave., Kenosha

Zach Stock, 6520 40th Ave., Kenosha

District 12

Gabe Nudo (i), 6410 53rd Ave., Kenosha

District 13 - Contested

John Franco (i), 10732 64th St., Kenosha

Jenn Bittner, 10021 63rd St., Kenosha

District 14 - Contested

Boyd Frederick (i), 6818 53rd St., #15, Kenosha 

Tim Stocker, 6050 60th Ave., Kenosha

District 15

Dave Geertsen, 127 28th Ave., Somers

District 16 - Contested, Primary

LaVerne Jaros, 324 116th St., Pleasant Prairie

James M Kedrow, 9921 32nd Ave., Pleasant Prairie

Amanda Nedweski, 3814 114th Place, Pleasant Prairie

District 17 - Contested

Monica M Yuhas (i), 11626 47th Ave., Pleasant Prairie

Brooks T Litz, 4962 107th Place, Pleasant Prairie

District 18

Jeffrey J Wamboldt (i), 10314 83rd Place, Pleasant Prairie

District 19 - Contested

Brian S Bashaw, 25910 31st St., Salem

Larry Zamba, 1720 216th Ave., Brighton

District 20 - Contested

Steve Brown, 8734 245th Ave., Salem

John Poole, 6245 237th Ave., Paddock Lake

District 21

Mark Nordigian (i), 11817 334th Ave., Twin Lakes

District 22

Erin Decker (i), 706 N. School St., Silver Lake

District 23 - Contested

Kim Lewis (i), 2405 E Lakeshore Dr., Twin Lakes

Aaron Karow, 34320 98th St., Twin Lakes

City of Kenosha

City Council

Two-year term, $6,000 annual salary

District 1

Eric Haugaard (i), 3818 Fifth Ave.

District 2 - Contested

Bill Siel (i), 5953 Fifth Ave.

Mitchel Kamon, 5406 Second Ave.

District 3 - Contested

Jan Michalski (i), 416 71st St.

Hattie Paramore, 1123 67th St.

District 4

Holly Kangas (i), 1814 12th Place

District 5

Rocco LaMacchia (i), 2114 25th Ave.

District 6 - Contested, Primary

Dave Paff (i), 1606 35th Place

Brandi Ferree, 3908 19th Ave.

Ryan Havron, 3520 22nd Ave.

District 7

Kelly Mackay, 4321 22nd Ave.

District 8 - Contested

Bruce Fox (i), 6618 32nd Ave.

David Mau, 7820 36th Ave.

District 9

Keith Rosenberg, (i), 8709 34th Ave.

District 10 - Contested 

Anthony Kennedy, (i), 4223 29th Ave.

Kathryn Woods, 3908 51st Ave.

District 11

Rollin Pizzala (i), 5303 43rd Ave.

District 12 - Contested

Ruth Dyson, 1427 69th St.

Erick Hansen, 7332 25th Ave.

District 13

Curt Wilson (i), 7525 28th Ave.

District 14 - Contested 

Daniel Prozanski (i), 4429 88th Place 

Daniel Becker, 8202 47th Ct.

District 15

Jack Rose (i), 4315 68th St.

District 16

Dominic Ruffalo (i), 8200 75th St., #61

District 17

David Bogdala (i), 7101 96th Ave.

Villages

Bristol

Two trustee seats, two-year terms, $5,775 annual salary

Ruth Atwood (i), 9151 184th Ave.

Chris Leker, 17320 Horton Rd.

Paddock Lake

Three trustee seats, two-year terms, $3,000 annual salary

Barbara Brenner (i), 7730 242nd Ave.

Robert Spencer (i), 24908 72nd St.

* No one filed for the third candidate position

Pleasant Prairie

Two trustee seats, two-year terms, $6,200 annual salary

Mike Pollocoff (i), 5300 86th Place

Brock Williamson (i), 10571 59th Ave.

James Kedrow, 9921 32nd Ave.

Salem Lakes

Three trustee seats, two-year terms, $7,500 annual salary

Dennis Faber (i), 9747 Camp Lake Road

Ron Gandt (i), 30729 112th St., Wilmot

Bill Hopkins (i), 426 E. Dells Rd., Silver Lake

Somers

Three trustee seats, two-year terms, $6,000 annual salary

Karl Ostby (i), 1315 43rd Ave.

Benjamin R. Harbach (i), 900 100th Ave.

Joe Smith (i), 7150 18th St.

Twin Lakes 

Three trustee seats, two-year terms, $6,000 annual salary

Bill Kaskin (i), 208 Mueller Ave.

Barb Andres (i), 3034 Richmond Park Dr.

Ken Perl, 200 Main St.

Bob Wagner, 234 Christie Lane

Richard Lynn Garnand, 1505 Richmond Rd.

Towns

Randall 

Supervisor No. 2, two-year term, $4,635 annual salary

Paula A. Soderman (i), 33936 118th St.

Supervisor No. 4, two-year term, $4,635 annual salary

Nancy A. Kemp (i), 39215 87th St.

Tim Gaffron, 35480 116th St.

Somers

Supervisor Seat No. 2, two-year term, $6,000 annual salary

James Armes (i), 1351 25th Ave.

Other towns

There are no seats up for election in 2022 for the towns of Brighton, Paris and Wheatland.

School Boards

Kenosha Unified

Three seats, three-year terms, $6,500 annual salary

Jon Kim, 5713 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha

Eric Meadows, 8370 – 82nd St., #208, Pleasant Prairie

Atifa Robinson (i), 5402 – 75th St., #3, Kenosha

Sam Roochnik, 6412 – 62nd Ave., Kenosha

Kristine Schmaling, 7612 – 18th Ave., Kenosha

Rebecca Stevens (i), 2218 – 48th St. Kenosha

Brighton Elementary

One seat, three-year term, $1,500 annual salary

Doug Shulski (i), 23318 60th St., Salem

Bristol School 

Two seats, three-year term, $2,000 annual salary

Lauren Zimmer, 8232 203rd Ave.

JoDee Hale-Schmid, 16901Winfield Rd.

Danielle Whitaker, 12020 – 187th Ave.

Tina Elfering, 15113 Horton Rd.

Stephen Grimm, 7309 150th Ave.

* Filing deadline extended to Friday.

Lakewood School  (Twin Lakes)

Two seats, three-year terms, $1,700 for members; $1,900 for president annually

Amanda Hahn (i), 609 Herda Ave.

Kathy Ticha (i), 2062 Meagans Way

Paris School

Two seats, three-year terms, $1,500 annual salary

Dennis Hrupka (i), 20710 – 9th St.

Deanna Krumm (i), 21200 – 31st St.

Randall School

One seat, three-year term, $2,000 annual salary

Jeffrey Swanson, 9629 343rd Court, Twin Lakes

Meredith Kurtzweil, 324 Meadow Court, Twin Lakes

Riverview School (Silver Lake)

Two seats, three-year terms, $2,900 annual salary

Mike Gentile (i), 773 N. Manor Dr.

Emily Herbert, 205 E. Chestnut St.

Joe Hurst, 409 Carla Ct.

Salem School

Two seats, three-year terms, $100 per regular board meeting

Steve Brown (i), 8734 245th Ave.

Ted Goergen (i), 9012 22nd Ave.

Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated

One seat, three-year term, $1,500 annual salary

Eric Themanson (i), 25590 127th St.

Westosha Central High School

Annual salary dependent upon position: Officer (president, vice president, clerk, treasurer) $2,790;

Member, $2,570

Area A, Jeff Kinzler (i) 27300 Town Road, Salem

Area B, Steve Richter (i) 8435 204th Court, Bristol

Area C, one-year term (i), Jay Nutting, 4606 200th Ave., Bristol

Area E, Bill Lois (i), 3712 328th Ave., Wheatland

Wheatland Center School

Two seats, three-year terms, $1,850 annual salary

Chris Serak (i), 8543 312th Ave.

Kyle Madsen, 3915 340th Ave.

Wilmot Union High School

Two seats, three-year terms, $2,500 annual salary

Laurie DeMoon (i), 39701 93rd Street, Genoa City

Joy Corona, 1018 Marti Ct., Salem Lakes

Kim Swanson, 11606 313th Ave., Twin Lakes

