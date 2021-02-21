Candidates in Kenosha County Circuit Branch 1 race address equality, equity, technology and reform

Candidates for the Kenosha County Circuit Court Branch 1 judgeship recently spoke on issues of equity and equality, technology in the courtroom and court reforms at the first in a series of forums sponsored by the Kenosha County Bar Association.
Offered as a Zoom livestream video conference and via phone, the Feb. 2 forum featured challenger Gerad Dougvillo, a Kenosha resident and a Walworth County Court commissioner, and Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan of Kenosha, previously a public defender, appointed a year ago following the retirement of Judge David Bastianelli.
The two candidates will face each other in the April 6 election.
There is also an election on April 6 for Circuit Court Branch 6 between local attorney Angela Cunningham and Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabrielle. They also took part in the Feb. 2 forum and a report on their comments ran in the Feb. 3 edition of the Kenosha News, ahead of the Feb. 16 primary election between Cunningham, Gabrielle and Kenosha County Court Commissioner Elizabeth Pfeuffer, who was eliminated from contention in the primary.
Equity, equal justice
Increasing access to equitable and equal justice is something Dougvillo said he has done as a court commissioner in Walworth County.
In his five years as commissioner, he said he has “completely been responsible” for overhauling how the court handles small claims cases and informing people of legal representation rights.
“So that way, when they come to court, it’s less scary experience and they’re not set up for failure,” he said. “They have an opportunity to be heard without getting struck out right away.”
Benitez-Morgan said as a judge she wants equity for everyone — from the accused to the victim — and for them to be treated fairly in the court system. As for equal justice, she said that everyone should be treated the same with equal access to attorneys and “the law should apply equally to everyone.”
Future of virtual conferencing
While the pandemic has challenged the legal system to use technology to accommodate court business, candidates were also asked about transitioning back to in-person hearings and whether Zoom meetings, teleconferencing and video conferencing should continue into the future.
Dougvillo said that while the court has made some transitions to hearings in person in Walworth, he continues to also use telephone and Zoom conferences. He said it gives people “greater ease of access” to attend court proceedings and hold some hearings without people having to come from longer distances for a 10- to 15-minute hearing when they can be done remotely.
“There’s also something to be said for actually having to come to court for some of these matters, as compared to appearing on your couch in a tank top for court,” Dougvillo said.
In cases of witness testimony in domestic abuse or for a harassment injunction, for example, in-person attendance is preferred, he said.
“Again, to be able to assess people’s credibility, demeanor in court and be able to cross examine those people for the attorneys and litigants, that really means a lot to be in person,” Dougvillo said.
Benitez-Morgan said she’s found Zoom conferencing “very beneficial.”
“It’s part of the equitable and equal access," she said. "Sometimes, it’s easier for somebody to come and make an appearance on a Zoom call for 10 minutes and still keep their job, then lose their job at the factory ... because they had to take a half day to come to court."
Role in systemic reform
The candidates’ answers to the role of judges in reforming the criminal justice system were mixed.
Benitez-Morgan said that it depends on how such reform is defined.
“If we’re talking about changing how the law is determined, that’s not our role," she said. "That’s the legislature. The legislature decides what that is."
She said, however, if it involves being educated in matters, such as implicit bias, then “absolutely.”
“Judges need to learn about those sorts of things, and there’s plenty of learning examples and opportunities,” Benitez-Morgan said.
The reforms are already taking place, according to Dougvillo, with the emergence and “embracement” of treatment courts. Such courts are available to serve any number of needs, from mental health to drunk driving and drug dependency.
“These are all courts that are, in one way, often tied to the reform of what can be under the umbrella of criminal justice reform,” Dougvillo said. “And those don’t happen without the judges on board, without the judges pushing for those.”
The local bar association plans to hold another virtual candidates forum in advance of the April 6 election.