Candidates in Kenosha County Circuit Branch 1 race address equality, equity, technology and reform

“So that way, when they come to court, it’s less scary experience and they’re not set up for failure,” he said. “They have an opportunity to be heard without getting struck out right away.”

Benitez-Morgan said as a judge she wants equity for everyone — from the accused to the victim — and for them to be treated fairly in the court system. As for equal justice, she said that everyone should be treated the same with equal access to attorneys and “the law should apply equally to everyone.”

Future of virtual conferencing

While the pandemic has challenged the legal system to use technology to accommodate court business, candidates were also asked about transitioning back to in-person hearings and whether Zoom meetings, teleconferencing and video conferencing should continue into the future.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dougvillo said that while the court has made some transitions to hearings in person in Walworth, he continues to also use telephone and Zoom conferences. He said it gives people “greater ease of access” to attend court proceedings and hold some hearings without people having to come from longer distances for a 10- to 15-minute hearing when they can be done remotely.