Canvass of Nov. 3 votes in Kenosha County complete

The canvass of votes in Kenosha County is complete, with the addition of two provisional ballots to the count the only change in the more than 89,000 ballots cast.
Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said the canvass was held over two days beginning Tuesday at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol. The process is essentially an audit of the votes cast in the general election last week.
The process is open to the public, and Bachochin said there were three observers each day watching the work of the Board of Canvassers. The board includes members from both the county Republican and Democratic parties.
The board finished the county by mid-day Wednesday.
“We didn’t have any problems,” Bachochin said. “It went very smoothly.”
She said the only change in the count reported after election night was the addition of two provisional ballots, one from the City of Kenosha and one from Salem Lakes. There was no change in the outcome of any race.
Presidential results
Support Local Journalism
While Joe Biden won the state of Wisconsin, President Donald Trump won Kenosha County with nearly 51% of the vote. In the canvass, Trump retained his 44,972 votes while Biden added two to his total with the inclusion of the two provisional ballots, bringing his vote total to 42,193.
While the race was called for Biden nationally — the former vice president has 290 electoral votes to date and has more than 5 million more votes than Trump overall — Trump has refused to concede, making unproven claims of voter fraud, filing lawsuits in states he lost and saying he would demand recounts.
In Wisconsin, Republican legislators say they will hold an investigation into possible fraud in the Nov. 3 election, although they have presented no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the state.
“I have a lot of faith in Wisconsin’s system,” Bachochin said, saying the process is open and accountable. “There’s a lot of bad information (about the system) out there. It would be good if (people who are concerned) came and observed and watched the votes being counted.”
In 2016, Bachochin said, when Green Party candidate Jill Stein demanded a statewide recount in the presidential race, Kenosha County did a hand recount because then-candidates Trump and Hillary Clinton were separated by fewer than 300 votes.
That process ended up shifting just a handful of votes of the thousands cast in the county, with no changes in the results of the race.
“For me as a voter, it made me feel good about the system we are using here in Kenosha County,” Bachochin said.
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally,
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally,
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.