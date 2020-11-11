Canvass of votes in county complete

The canvass of votes in Kenosha County is complete, with the addition of two provisional ballots to the count the only change in the more than 89,000 ballots cast.

Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said the canvass was held over two days beginning Tuesday at the Kenosha County Center. The process is essentially an audit of the votes cast in the general election last week.

The process is open to the public, and Bachochin said there were three observers each day watching the work of the Board of Canvassers. The board includes members from both the county Republican and Democratic parties.

The board finished the county by mid-day Wednesday.

“We didn’t have any problems,” Bachochin said. “It went very smoothly.”

She said the only change in the count reported after election night was the addition of two provisional ballots, one from the city of Kenosha and one from Salem Lakes. There was no change in the outcome of any race.

While Joe Biden won the state of Wisconsin, President Donald Trump won Kenosha County with nearly 51% of the vote. In the canvass, Trump retained his 44,972 votes while Biden added two to his total with the inclusion of the two provisional ballots, bringing his vote total to 42,193.