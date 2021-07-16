Capsized kayakers rescued from Kenosha County lake by County Thunder visitors

TWIN LAKES — People visiting for the Country Thunder music festival saved a woman from drowning in Lake Mary in Twin Lakes Thursday.

According to Twin Lakes Police Chief Adam Grosz, police were called to the lake at 3:10 p.m. Thursday for a report of a possible drowning. When officers got to the lake, they could see two empty kayaks near the center of the lake.

Grosz said a group of people visiting from Michigan were in a boat, saw two women had gone into the water and were in distress. Two people — a mother and her 12-year-old daughter — got into the water to help the women, Grosz said.

They were able to pull the people in distress from the water and bring them to the shore at Lance Park, where they were met by police and rescue personnel.

The rescuers said one of the women, a 51-year-old Twin Lakes resident, was unconscious when she was pulled into the boat. “When she got to shore she had a pulse but was going in and out of consciousness,” Grosz said. He said she regained consciousness without rescuers having to perform CPR.

The Twin Lakes woman was taken by ambulance to Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, where she was treated and released. Her companion, a 40-year-old Kenosha woman, was evaluated at the scene and released.