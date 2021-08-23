 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Car hits tree late Saturday off Hwy W; two flown to hospital by Flight for Life
View Comments
alert top story

Car hits tree late Saturday off Hwy W; two flown to hospital by Flight for Life

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Two people were flown via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of serious injuries following a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night on Highway W north of the Kenosha County fairgrounds in Wilmot.

Joseph E. Bernhardt, 38, of Twin Lakes, was reportedly traveling northbound in a 1993 Chevrolet Camero on Highway W when he lost control, entered the ditch on the west side of the rural highway, before the vehicle went airborne and hit a tree, according to Sgt. David Wright, public information officer with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. After striking the tree, the vehicle landed back in the highway.

Wright said both Bernhardt and passenger Christine A. Weber, 30, of Trevor, were ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening as of Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The full report was not yet available Monday and Wright could not confirm where the driver had been earlier that night or where he was going.

Based on the results of a blood draw taken at the hospital, Wright said Bernhardt was cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing injury.

According to circuit court records, it is Bernhardt’s first offense for operating under the influence of alcohol.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

May 22 crash at 30th Avenue and Roosevelt Road

An allegedly reckless driver attempting to flee a Pleasant Prairie police unit suffered severe injuries in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, May 22, 2021.

1 of 7
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert