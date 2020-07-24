Car homecoming: 1946 Ford DeLuxe coupe returns to original family’s owners

This family just loves their rides.
The Hort-Pierce-Kreutz family collects, repairs and holds onto vintage vehicles that are oldies and goodies.
And when one of the vehicles leaves, it’s almost like saying goodbye to a family member. Conversely, if one returns it’s quite the homecoming.
This was the experience of Kenoshan Brennan Pierce who thought he would never see his grandfather’s 1946 Ford DeLuxe coupe again after selling it to his wife’s uncle, Dave Kreutz.
It had been a car previously restored and lovingly cared for by Pierce’s grandfather, Tom Hort.
“When I sold it I made a promise to myself to buy it if it came up for sale someday,” Pierce said.
That someday was July 12 when Kreutz told Pierce he’d bought a 1937 Ford pick up truck and was putting the 1946 DeLuxe up for sale.
“I lit up and he gave me first dibs; basically I took it back.” Pierce said.
Authority on the classics The family attachment to 1940s vehicles started with Hort who was a “a big Kenosha Car Club guy,” and, according to Pierce, “the principal authority on classic car market” in this area.
During his lifetime, Hort had bought, restored, driven and sold somewhere between 150 and 160 vintage vehicles, doing all of the hands-on nuts-and-bolts work himself.
In 2010 Hort was featured in the Kenosha News series, “I Love My Ride” for his 1940 Ford DeLuxe coupe which he restored and held onto until 2011.
The 1940 two-door maroon coupe was one of Hort’s all-time favorites and one that Pierce recalled riding in when he was a little boy.
Pierce says he literally grew up in Hort’s garage, watching his grandfather tinker with his big toys and occasionally helping him source parts at swap meets.
At the time of the News article Hort said the car’s “year and originality” made it his favorite and would only sell it “if he found something he liked even better,” Pierce said.
That “something better” was the 1946 Ford DeLuxe coupe.
Hort purchased the ‘46 in 2011 during an auto swap and vintage car meet in Iola, Wisc., and it soon became his new favorite and the last of his vintage vehicle dynasty.
After Hort passed away suddenly in 2016, it fell to Pierce to help his family “rehome” Hort’s collection of vehicles and untold crates of miscellaneous vintage auto parts.
“He had a huge workshop in his backyard—the equivalent of a 10-car garage and I was the only one who knew what this stuff was,” he said.
Bittersweet momentThe very last to go was the ’46 DeLuxe which he sold to Kreutz, a fan of vintage autos and member of a car club called the Shenanigators. “I just love old cars; I like the Ford coupes of 1940s because I like the grill,” he said.
Pierce was glad to sell it to a family, but said, “It broke my heart to let it go.”
Pierce had another love in mind—his fiancé, Jocelyn Decker. He took the sales commission given him by his grandmother to purchase her an engagement ring.
“It was a bittersweet moment, but it allowed me to take a really next big step,” Pierce said.
The two were married on Sept. 2, 2017.
Knowing how much the Ford DeLuxe had meant to Pierce, Kreutz arranged to have it “attend the wedding.”
“We were having our pictures taken by the lakefront and my wife kept pulling me away…then I heard the rumble of an engine and saw the coupe,” Pierce said. It was an emotional reunion, he said.
Shortly after the wedding, Kreutz began the two-year process of restoring the coupe to its original glory.
Kreutz, who does not do restorations himself, called in some experts for the job. “I just finance the fix,” he said.
Until very recently the ’46 DeLuxe was the oldest thing Kreutz had owned, but he knew people who could restore it. He credits Bob Reinke of Paddock Lake Bumper to Bumper and car buff friends Chris Weber, Chip Bell and Bobby Schultz for contributing know-how and expertise in getting the 1946 road worthy again.
“These old cars are all pieced together—to know what parts are needed in a job like this is difficult,” Kreutz said.
He says the car was “stripped down to nothing” and then put back together. The mechanics also gave the car a double muffler system to give it a “throaty voice” appreciated by car collectors.
“Believe it or not it’ll do 70 on the highway,” Kreutz said.
A tough choice
The work was completed in spring 2019 and Kreutz had every intention of keeping the car. However, when another gem came along—a 1937 Ford 78 DeLuxe pick up truck—he said he had to make a choice. “My wife wouldn’t let me keep them both,” he quipped.
“I thought of (selling it to) Brennan because I knew how much it had touched him to see it on his wedding day,” Kreutz said.
Pierce said he tried to talk himself out of buying it at first, but Jocelyn reminded him it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“When I sold it to him I used the commission to pay for my wife’s engagement ring; four years later I’m a homeowner with a wife and a 2-year old daughter and now in a place where I have a garage where I can take care of the car,” Pierce said.
Pierce took re-possession of the ’46 DeLuxe last Tuesday and is still re-learning the quirks of a car with a three-speed transmission and a choke and no power steering or power brakes.
Pierce said he wants to get involved with the Kenosha Car Club and to show off the DeLuxe as soon as events return to normal.
After getting it titled and registered, Pierce plans to get radial road tires for the vehicle, saving its original tires for car shows.
“I will carry on where my grandfather left off,” he said.
Have the ‘46 DeLuxe in his own driveway is like having time with his grandfather again, said Pierce. “The car meant a lot to me then and it means the world to me now.”
