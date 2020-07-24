Car homecoming: 1946 Ford DeLuxe coupe returns to original family’s owners

In 2010 Hort was featured in the Kenosha News series, “I Love My Ride” for his 1940 Ford DeLuxe coupe which he restored and held onto until 2011.

The 1940 two-door maroon coupe was one of Hort’s all-time favorites and one that Pierce recalled riding in when he was a little boy.

Pierce says he literally grew up in Hort’s garage, watching his grandfather tinker with his big toys and occasionally helping him source parts at swap meets.

At the time of the News article Hort said the car’s “year and originality” made it his favorite and would only sell it “if he found something he liked even better,” Pierce said.

That “something better” was the 1946 Ford DeLuxe coupe.

Hort purchased the ‘46 in 2011 during an auto swap and vintage car meet in Iola, Wisc., and it soon became his new favorite and the last of his vintage vehicle dynasty.

After Hort passed away suddenly in 2016, it fell to Pierce to help his family “rehome” Hort’s collection of vehicles and untold crates of miscellaneous vintage auto parts.

“He had a huge workshop in his backyard—the equivalent of a 10-car garage and I was the only one who knew what this stuff was,” he said.