Car show fundraiser Sunday to benefit Habitat for Humanity and Safe Harbor Humane Society
Car show fundraiser Sunday to benefit Habitat for Humanity and Safe Harbor Humane Society

The Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha is joining with Epic Motorsports to present a Car and Motorcycle show for the community from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Otto Nelson Moving and Storage parking lot, 6203 28th Ave.

The event will double as a fundraiser to help Habitat raise funds to open a ReStore outlet for Kenosha County. Proceeds are to be split between Habitat and Safe Harbor Humane Society.

Plans are for the show feature 50-100 vehicles, live music from Boys and Toys, food trucks, beer on tap, games and prizes, 50/50 raffle and a best dressed ’50s attire contest with prizes going to the winning guy and gal.

Habitat staff and volunteers are being scheduled to serve drinks, sell raffle tickets and host an information table with games and opportunities to win prizes.

