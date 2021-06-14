 Skip to main content
Car Show to Benefit Our Wounded Warriors set for Sept. 5
The 18th annual Car Show to Benefit Our Wounded Warriors is set for Sunday, Sept. 5, at Petrifying Spring Park, Pavilion 1.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association.

The show is free to spectators. A short program at noon will feature a color guard, a prayer and bugler.

The show is open to all kinds of cars, trucks, motorcycles and military vehicles, and a $10 donation per vehicle is asked. Food and drinks will be available at the nearby Biergarten. For details, call 262-654-1041.

