Car struck by gunfire on Sheridan Road
A vehicle was struck by gunfire on Sheridan Road Sunday afternoon, according to Kenosha Police.

Sgt. Leo Viola said a 25-year-old man was driving his vehicle on Sheridan Road near 38th Street at 5:15 p.m. when a person in another vehicle fired a gun at his car, striking the vehicle in the radiator.

The man told police he had left the lakefront shortly before the shooting and told police he did not know why someone would have shot at his vehicle. No one was injured.

Kenosha Police are investigating the incident.

