Cardboard cutout fans to fill Westosha Central stands during playoff game

Class members sold two sizes of torso-shaped cutouts for $5 and $10, respectively, to staff, students and community members. The school’s graphics department also got involved to make the cutouts. Students propped them up in the gym Friday afternoon in advance of the WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal vs. Waterford.

Some took advantage of the opportunity to put a famous face in the stands, such as Aaron Rodgers.

Kinzler, also a member of the class, said he knows people want to be there to cheer on the team and it is not the same without fans.

“With only two tickets allowed per player, per game, we knew it was not realistic this year that the stands (would) be filled with fans like in years past,” Kinzler said, adding the project allowed people to be involved even though they couldn’t physically attend. “From the basketball players’ point of view, it will be refreshing to finally see the stands packed with people supporting us in one of our most important games this season.”

Nosalik said students used social media to market the effort and sold the cutouts via the school store’s website.

“Central's school store is very popular, and this year they have a website, which was where all of the orders were placed,” Nosalik said.