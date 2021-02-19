Cardboard cutout fans to fill Westosha Central stands during playoff game

The faces of 87 cardboard cutout “fans” joined family members of Westohsa Central High School varsity basketball players in the stands Friday night.
The effort to pack the stands in support of the team during its playoff run – and raise money for a good cause – was a project of the school’s Sports and Entertainment Marketing class.
Sophomore Abigail Nosalik, who came up with the idea, said she hopes the cutouts, while no substitute to real fans, provide some school spirit during the games.
“Our goal was to do something special and fun for the school,” Nosalik said. “I have seen many professional sports teams do this, like the NBA and NFL, with digital projections of fans, instead of cardboard cutouts.”
Proceeds ($510 from the sale of the cutouts, increased by matching funds from the Falcon’s Nest school store for a total of $1,000) will support cancer research through the Hoops for Hope Foundation.
“We wanted to raise not only the participation levels for the game but also money for a charity,” said John Kinzler, a member of the class who helped sell the cutouts. “We were searching for ways to get the parents and students of Central involved in a year where this was made extremely difficult."
Helping to fill the stands
Class members sold two sizes of torso-shaped cutouts for $5 and $10, respectively, to staff, students and community members. The school’s graphics department also got involved to make the cutouts. Students propped them up in the gym Friday afternoon in advance of the WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal vs. Waterford.
Some took advantage of the opportunity to put a famous face in the stands, such as Aaron Rodgers.
Kinzler, also a member of the class, said he knows people want to be there to cheer on the team and it is not the same without fans.
“With only two tickets allowed per player, per game, we knew it was not realistic this year that the stands (would) be filled with fans like in years past,” Kinzler said, adding the project allowed people to be involved even though they couldn’t physically attend. “From the basketball players’ point of view, it will be refreshing to finally see the stands packed with people supporting us in one of our most important games this season.”
Nosalik said students used social media to market the effort and sold the cutouts via the school store’s website.
“Central's school store is very popular, and this year they have a website, which was where all of the orders were placed,” Nosalik said.
Sports and Entertainment Marketing students also sold the cutouts during lunch periods.
“Everyone has participated in some way, and without the entire class helping this project would not have been possible,” Kinzler said.
Making the best of things
Nosalik — who participates in DECA, Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club, Student Council, the Freshman Mentoring Program and the Association of Business Students — said it is her hope to pursue a career in intelligence/national security or law. She is also a member of the Co-op Swim Team at Badger High School
Kinzler is a member of ABS, Geography Club, Forensics, FMP, the SMART Team, Student Council, Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Basketball and Varsity Tennis. He is considering a career in biomedical sciences or marketing.
Both said COVID-19 has impacted their participation in clubs, activities and sports. But, they said students are finding ways to stay involved.
“COVID has definitely made everything a lot more challenging, but it is exciting to see how creative we can get and still have fun,” Nosalik said.
Clubs hold virtual meetings, athletes wear masks at practices and games, some events have been cancelled and speaking competitions like those hosted by DECA, FBLA, and Forensics are all done via virtual submissions rather than students traveling to various schools to compete in front of judges.
“I hope by next year things will be back to the norm, but for now my classmates and I are just making the best of the circumstances we have been given,” Kinzler said.