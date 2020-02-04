Cardiac innovations come to local hospital

Other problems might include in-vessel bleeding, or in very rare cases a punctured lung during implant surgery.

The Micra bypasses all of these issues, so to speak.

Inserted via a catheter from the groin, the enclosed tube containing a battery and pacing device has four tiny flexible anchors that attach to the fibrous tissue of the heart.

“Once we confirm it is pacing well and anchored well, it detaches it from the catheter,” Fullin said.

The Micra lasts 15 years; traditional pacemakers last 10.

“A bonus fact is that because the Micra is so small, in the event it needs replacing, the surgeon won’t remove the first one, but can leave it in and just add a new one right next to it,” Fullin said.

Fullin said the Micra will be particularly helpful for patients for whom pacemaker lead infection has been an issue or for those with already infected pacemakers.

The current generation of the Micra only paces in one chamber and so will be used only for patients who need only a single chamber to be paced.

While standard pacemakers can pace more than one chamber, additional wire leads are required for each chamber that is paced.