Career and Tech Ed at WHS prepares student for next level

Industry certifications are often the first step in building a career as a service professional — no matter the student’s chosen pathway.

“Justin has a lot of desire,” said Jeff Kehoe, automotive instructor at Wilmot High School. “Sometimes that’s 70-80 percent of the battle — getting students motivated to learn.”

An early fascination with toy Hot Wheels cars fostered Seelig’s interest in how engines work. He learned to drive “Up North” on narrow, muddy roads when visiting his grandparents, and now he enjoys working on his 2008 Volkswagen Jetta.

He credits both of his parents for supporting his interests, and he recognizes how family support gave him the confidence to explore many areas of learning.

But, it was only recently that Seelig recognized how his experience working in banquet service at the Grand Geneva Resort is also preparing him for a career in automotive service.

“(Hospitality) wasn’t something I thought I would be into, but once I took (Kris) Lefko’s class, it kind of came to me because I work in the industry and the classwork related to my job,” Seelig said. “You don’t always think about it on the job, but service is about dealing with people.”