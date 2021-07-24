Career path working well for Phoenix Suns trainer, Tremper graduate David Crewe Jr.

And he doesn’t forget that for a second.

“I feel like this kind of run (to the Finals) has given me a true appreciation for how special each game is, each day, how much you actually love doing the job,” Crewe said. “It’s not because it’s the NBA Finals or anything like that. It just makes you appreciate how much work has to go into every day just to get into the playoffs, into the next round.

“Especially this past year, I’ve probably felt the most inspired or motivated in my career than I ever have. I think anybody who knows me well enough knows that says a lot, because it’s taken a lot of blood, sweat and tears just to get this far. It’s been really motivating. It makes you want to give your all.”

And when you’re rubbing elbows with superstars on a daily basis as part of your occupation, it can sometimes become easy to forget that journey, he said.

So Crewe took it upon himself this season, and especially in the playoff run, to give himself a few seconds every game just to take it all in.