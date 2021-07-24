Career path working well for Phoenix Suns trainer, Tremper graduate David Crewe Jr.

While the City of Kenosha will always be home for David Crewe Jr., he’s certainly enjoying his new surroundings out west.
What’s not to enjoy when you’ve worked hard to not only reach for but actually attain a career goal?
That’s where the 2004 Tremper graduate finds himself these days after his second year as the director of medical services and head athletic trainer for the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, who came within two wins of the title this year before they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the NBA Finals.
“I love it out here,” Crewe, 35, said in a telephone interview Friday from Arizona. “The organization has been nothing but supportive of me as a man and as an athletic trainer. The relationships I’ve been building here with our players and coaches are solid and genuine. It’s a very good environment from my end.”
Building relationships has become the mantra for the organization, and Crewe said he feels that from the top with General Manager James Jones to head coach Monty Williams and everybody in between.
“Our organization has been building this culture based on relationships, having genuine, true relationships and respect for each other from top to bottom,” Crewe said. “... We’re going to build this thing on character and true relationship-building, not superficial stuff.
“It’s going to be real. We’re going to win together. We’re going to fall together. But it’s all going to be together.”
Growing up in Kenosha
Crewe reflected on his youth growing up in Kenosha and all the people who have helped him along the way.
And there’s been quite the list of people who’ve had a big hand in his development through his time with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and now three NBA organizations.
“That’s where the foundation was built,” Crewe said. “I was raised a certain way, and that was obviously fostered and developed through the community, the people around me, teachers and everyone like that. They taught me work habits, what a true work ethic looks like.
“I think the City of Kenosha, particularly Tremper High School and the people there, really helped make me feel comfortable being myself. ... It’s not always easy to have a leap of faith. You need people around you to let you know that, success or failure, we’re behind you. We see what you’re trying to do. We understand the sacrifices you’re making, and to have that unyielding support is not easy. You can’t do it without that.”
Taking a step back
The grind to get to this point has helped Crewe appreciate where he’s been, where he is and where he’s growing.
And he doesn’t forget that for a second.
“I feel like this kind of run (to the Finals) has given me a true appreciation for how special each game is, each day, how much you actually love doing the job,” Crewe said. “It’s not because it’s the NBA Finals or anything like that. It just makes you appreciate how much work has to go into every day just to get into the playoffs, into the next round.
“Especially this past year, I’ve probably felt the most inspired or motivated in my career than I ever have. I think anybody who knows me well enough knows that says a lot, because it’s taken a lot of blood, sweat and tears just to get this far. It’s been really motivating. It makes you want to give your all.”
And when you’re rubbing elbows with superstars on a daily basis as part of your occupation, it can sometimes become easy to forget that journey, he said.
So Crewe took it upon himself this season, and especially in the playoff run, to give himself a few seconds every game just to take it all in.
“Especially during the playoffs, I made a conscious effort each game on the court for 10 seconds just to take a couple deep breaths, reflect on where I am and how things are going,” he said. “I try to have more of an appreciation for the present, because I don’t want to just be so immersed in the job and have it fly by.
“I try to never be a fan about it, but I also try to take it in. I think that’s what helps motivate you more. I think that’s what helps inspire and really give you that last little bit of drive to really reflect on it and remember why you’re doing it and who you’re doing it for.”
And that’s really an easy answer, Crewe said.
“We’re here to serve the players, and we’re doing everything we can to help them be as successful as possible,” he said. “Whatever their ceilings are, we’re doing everything we can to help them reach them or break them.”