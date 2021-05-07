'Carry Out for Contributions event to benefit Hospice Alliance

Milwaukee Burger Company, 9901 77th St., Pleasant Prairie, will donate 15 percent of its sales to Hospice Alliance from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 17.
The donation day is part of a regular Hospice Alliance fundraising initiative, “Dining for Donations” re-titled “Carry Out for Contributions” in light of concerns surrounding public gatherings.
Several times a year Hospice Alliance, a local not-for-profit agency offering hospice services, partners with local restaurants which donate a percent of their sales between certain hours on a specified day to the agency.
Funds generated on May 17 will apply to both dine in and carry out orders.
For Hospice Alliance to get credit for purchases diners need to present a flyer when they pick up orders or dine in. The flyers is available at
www.hospicealliance.org or from Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, between 8 a.m. and 4:30pm weekdays.
On May 8, 2021, Kenosha's Downtown streetcars are free to ride all day. It's also the first day of the Downtown outdoor market season and Mother's Day Weekend.
For more information or to receive a special flyer via email, contact Megan Frazer, 262-652-4400 or via email at
megan.frazer@hospicealliance.org.
IN PHOTOS: Grace Welcome Center walk-in cooler celebration
Christening the cooler
Pastors from area churches bless the new walk-in cooler at Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday. The cooler was donated by Tim Somers in memory of his mother, Helen Somers, and in honor of his sister and brother-in-law, Trish and Russell Scott.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
Sen. Robert Wirch speaks about the outreach Grace Lutheran has had on the community during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the church's new walk-in cooler on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
The Rev. Jonathan Barker claps as he honors Leif Peterson, Grace Lutheran Church Executive Director, Justin Blake, and Joe Falduto, kitchen finance manager, for their role in building the walk-in cooler during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
The Rev. Jonathan Barker speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new walk-in cooler that was donated and built for the Grace Welcome Center on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
The Rev. Jonathan Barker speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new walk-in cooler that was donated and built for the Grace Welcome Center on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
A plaque honoring Tim Somers, his mother, Helen Somers, and his sister and brother-in-law, Russell and Trish Scott, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for the walk-in cooler he donated to Grace Lutheran Church.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
Tim Somers looks on as the Rev. Jonathan Barker reads a plaque honoring Somers, his mother, Helen Somers,and his sister and brother-in-law, Russell and Trish Scott, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for the walk-in cooler he donated to Grace Lutheran Church.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
Tim Somers, right, smiles as he is given applause for his role in donating the walk-in cooler to Grace Lutheran Church during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
The Rev. Jonathan Barker speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new walk-in cooler that was donated and built for the Grace Welcome Center on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
Pastors from area churches bless the new walk-in cooler at Grace Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
Alderman David Bogdala speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new walk-in cooler that was donated and built for the Grace Welcome Center on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
Outreach for Hope Director Rev. Chris Manke speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new walk-in cooler that was donated and built for the Grace Welcome Center on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
Alderman Bill Siel speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new walk-in cooler that was donated and built for the Grace Welcome Center on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
Grace Welcome Center Pantry Director Denise Russell speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new walk-in cooler that was donated and built for the Grace Welcome Center on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.