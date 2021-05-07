'Carry Out for Contributions event to benefit Hospice Alliance

Milwaukee Burger Company, 9901 77th St., Pleasant Prairie, will donate 15 percent of its sales to Hospice Alliance from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 17.

The donation day is part of a regular Hospice Alliance fundraising initiative, “Dining for Donations” re-titled “Carry Out for Contributions” in light of concerns surrounding public gatherings.

Several times a year Hospice Alliance, a local not-for-profit agency offering hospice services, partners with local restaurants which donate a percent of their sales between certain hours on a specified day to the agency.

Funds generated on May 17 will apply to both dine in and carry out orders.

For Hospice Alliance to get credit for purchases diners need to present a flyer when they pick up orders or dine in. The flyers is available at www.hospicealliance.org or from Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, between 8 a.m. and 4:30pm weekdays.

For more information or to receive a special flyer via email, contact Megan Frazer, 262-652-4400 or via email at megan.frazer@hospicealliance.org.

