 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Carry Out for Contributions event to benefit Hospice Alliance
View Comments
alert

'Carry Out for Contributions event to benefit Hospice Alliance

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Milwaukee Burger Company, 9901 77th St., Pleasant Prairie, will donate 15 percent of its sales to Hospice Alliance from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 17.

The donation day is part of a regular Hospice Alliance fundraising initiative, “Dining for Donations” re-titled “Carry Out for Contributions” in light of concerns surrounding public gatherings.

Several times a year Hospice Alliance, a local not-for-profit agency offering hospice services, partners with local restaurants which donate a percent of their sales between certain hours on a specified day to the agency.

Funds generated on May 17 will apply to both dine in and carry out orders.

For Hospice Alliance to get credit for purchases diners need to present a flyer when they pick up orders or dine in. The flyers is available at www.hospicealliance.org or from Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, between 8 a.m. and 4:30pm weekdays.

On May 8, 2021, Kenosha's Downtown streetcars are free to ride all day. It's also the first day of the Downtown outdoor market season and Mother's Day Weekend.

For more information or to receive a special flyer via email, contact Megan Frazer, 262-652-4400 or via email at megan.frazer@hospicealliance.org.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert