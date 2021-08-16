'Carry Out for Contributions' event to raise funds for American Legion Post 21 in Kenosha

The Paul Herrick American Legion Post 21 in Kenosha will host a fundraiser at Mod Pizza, 9250 76th St. in Pleasant Prairie, on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The donation day is part of a newly initiated fundraising effort by the Legion called "Carry Out for Contributions" in light of concerns surrounding public gatherings.

Mod Pizza will donate 20% of all sales made on carry out or online orders that day to the American Legion. Patrons must mention the American Legion Post 21 when ordering for the funds to be generated.

You can go to the link: https://www.groupraise.com/events/194027 and click on the “Commit to Eat” icon to RSVP.

For more information contact Steve Tindall at 262-914-0328 or email at treasurer@alpost21.com.

