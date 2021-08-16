 Skip to main content
'Carry Out for Contributions' event to raise funds for American Legion Post 21 in Kenosha
The Paul Herrick American Legion Post 21 in Kenosha will host a fundraiser at Mod Pizza, 9250 76th St. in Pleasant Prairie, on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The donation day is part of a newly initiated fundraising effort by the Legion called "Carry Out for Contributions" in light of concerns surrounding public gatherings.

Mod Pizza will donate 20% of all sales made on carry out or online orders that day to the American Legion. Patrons must mention the American Legion Post 21 when ordering for the funds to be generated.

You can go to the link: https://www.groupraise.com/events/194027 and click on the “Commit to Eat” icon to RSVP.

For more information contact Steve Tindall at 262-914-0328 or email at treasurer@alpost21.com.

Helping military veterans, whether it's with a hot meal, a place to live or even figuring out necessary benefit paperwork is a never-ending quest.

And for Jo Wynn of Walkin' in My Shoes, it's become her latest project, and she is reaching out to the public for some help.

Wynn is looking to start a "Coffee House for Vets" program that would be run out of the office for her nonprofit at 2211 50th St., in Kenosha. She said her organization will continue to operate there as well, but will meet with clients by appointment only until that building can be expanded.
