Carson expected to enter plea in stabbing case

Timothy Carson, charged with homicide for the stabbing death of a classmate in a Bradford High School study hall in 2017, is expected to enter a plea next week.

Carson, now 19, was 15 years old when he was charged with second-degree intentional homicide for the stabbing death of 15-year-old Dez’Jon Taylor.

His case was scheduled for a motion hearing Wednesday. However, attorneys asked that it be rescheduled for a plea hearing Nov. 17. Defense attorney Patrick Cafferty said he could not discuss the plea agreement. The prosecutor on the case could not be reached for comment.

Carson has been in custody since the day of the stabbing.

According to court documents and past statements in court, the two teens had been friends but had a falling out. On April 25, 2017, Taylor and two other boys walked into Carson’s study hall just before a class period began, closing the door behind them to shut out the teacher. Witnesses said Taylor punched Carson, who is alleged to have responded by stabbing Taylor once in the chest with a small knife.

Taylor staggered out of the classroom and collapsed in the hall, later dying from a stab wound to his heart.