Carthage adjusts teaching in time of COVID-19

The world as we now know it includes buzz words and phrases that likely never would have entered our minds.
Coronavirus, COVID-19, social distancing, and of course, tutorials on washing our hands.
And it also includes sheltering at home orders, which has closed many businesses and all schools for the foreseeable future.
But in the case of Carthage, rather than put a premature end to the current school year, the faculty, staff and student body did a significant shift into the world of remote teaching and learning.
The school’s spring break was extended to give the faculty a chance to quickly learn the ropes, and the program was unveiled last week.
Carthage Provost David Timmerman said the subtle difference between “fully online” and “remote teaching and learning” came down to the available timeframe to make the change across the curriculum.
“What we could do was move to remote teaching and learning, and in large part, using tools that we already had been using,” Timmerman said. “Every school has been moving toward greater use of instructional technology for the better part of a decade, and we have, too.”
Timmerman, who is in his 27th year as a college educator, said new tools for faculty were added to the existing technologies already in place.
From there, support, workshops and tools were put in place for faculty and students to use. Along with that, the school revived a task force known as “Blended Online Learning Technology” that Timmerman said includes academic administrators, faculty members and academic staff.
Timmerman said a secondary group of 29 faculty members will skills in a number of different areas also was constructed — so now, the teachers could teach their colleagues.
And that’s where the extra week of spring break came in very handy, as the entire faculty had plenty of learning to do before the students returned.
“These are faculty members, most of whom had never taught remotely,” Timmerman said. “Most of them had taught face-to-face at a residential liberal arts college their whole careers. It was obvious we could not flip the switch over a weekend.”
With the vast majority of the students having returned home to finish the semester, there were some who had specific technology needs that the school was able to meet using other means.
“We got real creative real fast in a lot of different ways,” Timmerman said. “What I’m hearing from faculty is that it’s going very well. They sense a great desire in students to engage and participate in class.”
Turning the focus
While normally a flurry of activity, the campus is fairly quiet these days, other than what the total focus now is, and that’s on education, Timmerman said.
“The biggest thing that’s happening right now is the core thing that we do, and that’s teaching students and students learning,” he said. “I’ve sensed a renewed passion on the part of faculty about that process. ... In a way, it’s been a great moment to go back to real fundamental and important things that we do.”
Using technology that most students have been used to for most of their lives may have lit a spark for some of them as well, Timmerman said.
“It would appear, generally speaking, that the students have taken to it like fish in water,”he said. “We did set up quite a number of help lines and places for them to go, and from my understanding, those have not been overwhelmed.
“When you have 2,500 students, I did have quite a fear that our technology staff would just get overwhelmed. It doesn’t appear that’s happened.”
And one side benefit of how education is being handled right now?
“One of my hopes for this whole thing for our country is parents who are now helping to engage their student’s learning at home will have a greater appreciation for what teachers do,” Timmerman said.
Some challenges
While setting up the campus of about 2,500 students to make this switch has provided some bumps in the road logistically, Timmerman said the main challenge has been with communication.
With most students and staff now scattered throughout the country, it hasn’t always been easy to keep everybody on the same page.
“I’ve had a lot to communicate to faculty, and I still will,” Timmerman said. “I can sense they’re tired of hearing from me.”
Even though the virus and its effects have taken centerstage at this moment, there’s other normal business that needs to be handled, which has created quite the juggling act.
“We still need to register students for next year, we still need to work with incoming students and get their schedules, we have various faculty governance things that are happening,” Timmerman said. “All that still has to happen, and it is. I’m communicating with them about that.”
When it comes to teaching lab-based classes, which don’t lend themselves to a remote situation, Timmerman said the faculty has been entrusted to make the proper adjustments to ensure the material is being covered.
That strategy is nothing new, he said.
“The principal is the faculty member handles it,” Timmerman said. “The faculty member figures that out. It’s their responsibility, it’s their job and it’s their privilege to figure out how to do it.
“With labs, we have a number of different things that faculty are doing. Some have substituted things that are completely different. ... It’s a faculty choice that’s probably a little bit all over the board.”
