Carthage adjusts teaching in time of COVID-19

While normally a flurry of activity, the campus is fairly quiet these days, other than what the total focus now is, and that’s on education, Timmerman said.

“The biggest thing that’s happening right now is the core thing that we do, and that’s teaching students and students learning,” he said. “I’ve sensed a renewed passion on the part of faculty about that process. ... In a way, it’s been a great moment to go back to real fundamental and important things that we do.”

Using technology that most students have been used to for most of their lives may have lit a spark for some of them as well, Timmerman said.

“It would appear, generally speaking, that the students have taken to it like fish in water,”he said. “We did set up quite a number of help lines and places for them to go, and from my understanding, those have not been overwhelmed.

“When you have 2,500 students, I did have quite a fear that our technology staff would just get overwhelmed. It doesn’t appear that’s happened.”

And one side benefit of how education is being handled right now?