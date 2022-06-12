 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NEARLY 20 HOURS IN THE MAKING

Carthage alum completes attempt at LEGO brick word world record

Lego World Record

Bryce Martin and his wife Elizabeth standing in front of Bryce's completed LEGO brick word world record attempt. Martin said it will take some time before his attempt will be verified.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Bryce Martin, the Carthage College alum attempting a LEGO brick word world record, placed the last brick on his 23,621 piece build Saturday afternoon, completing nearly 20 hours of work.

In the end, it spelled out a single word, with plenty of meaning.

The Lego blocks spelled out the word, "Together," in reference to Carthage's school motto, as well as speaking to the past two years of struggles, whether social unrest or the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was emotional to be done with something you've planned so long," Bryce said. "It felt great."

Through most of a day he spend building, friends and family came by to watch and support Martin. Seeing so much support was "quite moving."

"It was nice to interact with the kids," Martin said. "Lego brings people together."

Bryce's brother-in-law Andrew Warmus and niece Kenzie managed to drop by.

"It seems very Bryce; it's something he would do," Kenzie said.

Andrew talked about his initial reactions when he heard about the plan.

"It thought, where is he going to get all the Lego pieces?" Andrew said. "But I liked the concept, it was a thoughtful idea."

Although the more than 11 by two foot long word is complete, Martin said the verification process for Guinness World Records could take up to 12 weeks.

"It's tough, you finish it, but it's not complete until evidence collection is done," Martin said. "There's lots of work to be done."

By the end, Bryce's pointer finger had gone numb and his fingers were wrapped in bandages. However, Bryce will likely be taking only a short break from building.

"I already bought a new set," Bryce admitted.

According to Bryce, the Carthage College livestream of the build online had over 68,000 views by its end.

