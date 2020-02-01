Carthage awarded $15,000 grant to support student veterans

Carthage College has received a $15,000 grant from the William E. Dean III Charitable Foundation-Bank of America to provide Green Zone training for faculty and staff.

Green Zone training aims to build a network of supportive allies who know the concerns of military veteran students and will assist them in navigating the complexities of a college campus. It is named for the secure international zone in Baghdad, Iraq, a place familiar to many post-9/11 service members.

“For a few years now, we’ve made great strides to help veterans from all walks of life and this grant will provide more resources for our student veterans,” says professor Martin McClendon, who helped write the grant. “We’re committed to helping them get what they need to achieve academic success, graduate, and pursue future dreams.”

Pioneered at Virginia Commonwealth University in 2010, Green Zone training is now being offered at more than 100 universities and organizations nationwide. Each institution tailors the program to its own individual needs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

During the spring semester, a committee that will include Carthage student veterans, faculty, and staff will develop the curriculum for the Green Zone Training program. The program will be fully rolled out this summer, just before the fall 2020 semester begins.