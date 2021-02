Due to ongoing weather conditions, the Carthage College campus is closed to everyone except essential personnel until 1 p.m. today.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students should check their Carthage email accounts for information from faculty about their specific classes. If possible, classes scheduled before 1 p.m. will take place remotely.

All other campus activities (events, practices, rehearsals, etc.) scheduled during the closure are canceled.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0