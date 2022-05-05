Carthage cancels "Something Rotten" performances

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Carthage College theater department "has made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining performances of 'Something Rotten!'"
The musical comedy was scheduled to run through Saturday.
Patrons who had purchased tickets for the May 5-7 performances have three options: Receive a credit to your account that can be used for events in the 2022-23 season; donate the value of your ticket to the theater department; or receive a refund, which will be processed in five to seven business days to the payment supplied at the time of sale.
The Fine Arts Box Office will be in contact with ticket holders via email to confirm the option they choose.
For more information, contact the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 or email OEE@carthage.edu.