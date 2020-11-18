 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carthage Christmas Festival moves online this year
View Comments
Carthage Christmas Festival

Carthage Christmas Festival moves online this year

{{featured_button_text}}

Carthage College invites the community to “celebrate the joy of the holiday season” with the annual Carthage Christmas Festival.

This year’s event is Friday-Sunday, Dec. 11-13.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Christmas Festival will be pre-recorded and made available for the community to watch from home.

There is no cost for this year’s Christmas Festival, but advance registration is required. To receive a link to the Christmas Festival, register at www.carthage.edu/events/christmas-festival.

Featuring the majestic sounds of the college’s Fritsch Memorial Organ, the Carthage Christmas Festival “follows an age-old tradition of sharing the celebration of the birth of Christ through scripture readings and music,” organizers said. “This year’s festival will feature the same beloved elements of our in-person concerts, with some exciting additions made possible by our virtual format.”

The festival features performances by the Carthage Choir, Carthage Treble Choir, Carthage Chorale, Lincoln Chamber Singers, Wind Orchestra and Carthage Philharmonic.

This year’s Christmas Festival theme is “Come, With Healing in Thy Wings,” which references both “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing” and “Abide With Me,” which the Wind Orchestra will perform.

As always, the Christmas Festival will conclude with the annual Service of Light — during which Siebert Chapel is filled candlelight. The finale is “a breathtaking and unforgettable moment filled with sparkling candlelight to give us all hope during this difficult time,” organizers said, adding, “So grab some hot chocolate and Christmas cookies and enjoy the Christmas Festival from the comfort of your home.”

Sing, sing a song

Members of the public are invite to be a part of this year’s virtual Carthage Christmas.

"Audience carols are an important part of the Christmas Festival experience, so we are asking for contributions from our community members to be gathered into one virtual ensemble," organizers said.

To take part in the event, record yourself performing the audience carols on a smartphone or laptop and send in the video. Carthage will compile the submissions into one video, which will be shared during the Christmas Festival program.

To find out where to send the video, go to www.carthage.edu/events/christmas-festival/

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Speaker Vos on New COVID-19 Initiatives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert