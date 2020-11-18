Carthage Christmas Festival moves online this year

Carthage College invites the community to “celebrate the joy of the holiday season” with the annual Carthage Christmas Festival.

This year’s event is Friday-Sunday, Dec. 11-13.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Christmas Festival will be pre-recorded and made available for the community to watch from home.

There is no cost for this year’s Christmas Festival, but advance registration is required. To receive a link to the Christmas Festival, register at www.carthage.edu/events/christmas-festival.

Featuring the majestic sounds of the college’s Fritsch Memorial Organ, the Carthage Christmas Festival “follows an age-old tradition of sharing the celebration of the birth of Christ through scripture readings and music,” organizers said. “This year’s festival will feature the same beloved elements of our in-person concerts, with some exciting additions made possible by our virtual format.”

The festival features performances by the Carthage Choir, Carthage Treble Choir, Carthage Chorale, Lincoln Chamber Singers, Wind Orchestra and Carthage Philharmonic.