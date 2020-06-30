Carthage College announces fall semester plans

Carthage has taken steps in recent weeks to ensure the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff as the College resumes in-person operations.

This summer, Carthage faculty are building all of their courses in a new, robust adaptive design that will allow for remote learning if a student needs accommodations during the academic year to address health concerns.

"The Carthage faculty is well-known for excellence in teaching. That excellence, under normal circumstances, is plainly visible in our classrooms, studios, labs, performance spaces, and offices,” said Provost David Timmerman. “As we move forward in this new era, we must be able to provide that excellent education both in-person and remote, should any student need to be only virtually present at any point this semester. Our faculty is doing impressive work to prepare their courses, so our students continue to get the best education possible, no matter the circumstances.”

Additional steps:

● Carthage will implement new #StaySafeCarthage guidelines for all members of the Carthage community, as well as visitors. Those guidelines include the wearing of face masks in classes, meetings, and common areas; physical distancing; and symptom self-monitoring.